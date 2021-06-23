Cancel
Brian Stokes Mitchell Hosts a Talk Show With Broadway Stars

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell will be hosting a new streaming talk show focusing on fellow artists like him who have made the jump from stage to film, television or music. The first clutch of guests on “Crossovers: Live!” include Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Shaiman and...

www.usnews.com
State
New York State
New York City, NYPosted by
Variety

‘Stars in the House’ Hosts Pick Their Favorite Moments From the Actors Fund Benefit Series

Shortly after the onset of the COVID pandemic, Broadway veterans Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley launched “Stars in the House,” a talk show on YouTube that has raised $1 million for The Actors Fund with the help of a star-studded guest list. Now, to celebrate the reopening of New York City, Rudetsky and Wesley, who are married, will host the first in-person edition of “Stars in the House” on June 30 at Asylum NYC, with appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Beth Leavel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marc Shaiman and Nina West. Here, Rudetsky and Wesley tell Variety about some of their favorite moments from the show’s virtual run.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Andrea Martin dishes on game night at Martin Short’s house

Game night at Martin Short’s house sounds amazing. The “SCTV” alum regaled a select crowd at Asylum NYC on Wednesday night at a special live “Stars in the House” event with the details of a parlor game played at Short’s Pacific Palisades digs. The premise is an audition for a...
New York City, NYnyconthecheap.com

NYPL Event Celebrates NYC Theater with Broadway Stars

I’m Still Here is an unprecedented program to benefit The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts’ Billy Rose Theatre Division in Lincoln Center. It features performances by dozens of Broadway stars and never-before-seen archival clips of original Broadway productions including Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk; In the Heights; The Mountaintop; Ragtime; The Seagull; Spamalot; and Sunset Boulevard; interviews with emerging creatives to Broadway legends and new, live performances of favorite musical theatre songs and choreography.
Mckenzie, TNmckenziebanner.com

McKenzie Hosts Nights on Broadway Featuring Crossfire

McKENZIE (June 17) — McKenzie Main Street’s Nights On Broadway kicked off Thursday, June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the downtown Veterans Memorial Park in downtown McKenzie. Local residents enjoyed the music of the band that performed classic rock and other music. This item is available in full...
Belmont, MAPosted by
American Household News

Oregon writer Jeffrey Michael Tinkham thought there was a good novel in late night talk show hosts. He was right.

A little Q&A with the creator of Teddy Baxter and 'Talk Show.'. It's a long way from Belmont, Massachusetts to Silverton, Oregon. But as author Jeffrey Michael Tinkham explains, it's sort of a long way from Silverton to just about anywhere. That includes Portland, which is technically just "an hour and change" by car. But "a million miles away, really," he says.
EntertainmentDerrick

Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign of live entertainment's rebirth, Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway this weekend, strapping on a guitar and reviving a show for an audience that included a member of his E Street Band and the governor of his home state. Springsteen had ended his residency...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Larry King Posthumously Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

The late Larry King won the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy tonight for his syndicated program Larry King Now. The legendary interviewer beat out Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan (Red Table Talk: The Estefans); Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall); Rachael Ray (Rachael Ray); Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes (GMA3: What You Need to Know); and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Red Table Talk).
Musicarcamax.com

Demi Lovato hosts new talk show on the Roku Channel

Singer and actor Demi Lovato is known for baring their soul in music and sharing life stories — from rape to surviving a near death-drug overdose. Next month, Lovato will debut a new talk show called "The Demi Lovato Show." Topics discussed with celebrity guests and experts include sex and body positivity, transgender rights and police reform. The talk show will stream on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel on July 30 and each episode will be 10 minutes.
TV & VideosVulture

SpongeBob’s Patrick Star Is the Host With the Most on The Patrick Star Show

Late night’s roster of Jimmys has some new competition in the form of one Patrick Star. Yes, Patrick from SpongeBob now has his own spin-off titled The Patrick Star Show, and along with its second trailer screening at the Annecy Animation Festival, it also has a premiere date: July 9 at 7 p.m. ET. As announced last year, The Patrick Star Show will follow Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, from the original SpongeBob cast) and his little sister, Squidina, as well as his parents, Bunny and Cecil, as Patrick hosts a talk show for his neighborhood from his bedroom. It’s unclear at this point if Patrick’s best friend and international icon SpongeBob will be involved with the show, or if it’s a Sex and the City reboot situation. This is just the latest in a long line of SpongeBob spinoffs, which includes Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, starring Keanu Reeves. It seems the sun will never set on Bikini Bottom.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Sam Jay is glad viewers now have options when it comes to Black female talk show hosts

When Vanity Fair pointed out that Pause is in many ways the antithesis to Ziwe’s hyperfeminine aesthetic and no-holds-barred interviews, Sam Jay echoes that sentiment. “I 100% agree,” she says. “I watch Ziwe’s show and I’m like, that’s her style and that’s her thing, and that really fits her. And that’s dope that people who are into that can find that. It’s cool that you have Amber Ruffin and it’s cool that you have me.” Jay understands that her own show might not be for everyone, especially given the growing array of options. “Whenever someone’s like, I hate Sam’s f*cking show, I’m like, Hey, you should watch Ziwe,” she laughs. ALSO: Sam Jay’s vulnerability, natural curiosity and willingness to be wrong shape the narrative of the show.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 28 – July 9, 2021)

Brooke will out Quinn and Carter’s fling during the vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Thomas will attempt to escape from the cage Justin locked him in, while Donna will admit she still loves Eric. Also, Steffy and Finn’s Sinn-A-Bun will arrive. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 28 to July 9, 2021.
TV & Videosarcamax.com

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for July 4-10

DON'T MISS: Fourth of July celebrations — Last year, the pandemic kept most of us cooped up inside on Independence Day. So we can't blame you if you don't want to be anchored to the couch this weekend. Still, television offers some celebratory options and pyrotechnic displays look pretty cool in HD. The highlights include "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" (8 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC), boasting an impressive light show from New York City, along with performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more. And then there's "A Capitol Fourth" (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS). Vanessa Williams hosts the special featuring fireworks from Washington, D.C., and performances from around the nation. The talent list includes Cynthia Erivo, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Nettles, Micky Guyton and others.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Heathers The Musical

Heathers the Musical returns to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12 week run. Following two smash hit London seasons and the... This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Heathers the Musical returns to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Jasmine & Ron Cephas Jones to Announce Primetime Emmy Nominations

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. After making history as the first father-daughter duo to both bring home Emmy Awards in the same year, Jasmine and Ron Cephas Jones are heading back to the podium. They will announce the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on July 13 at 11:30AM ET. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.