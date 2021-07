Myrtle Beach, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs fell behind early and couldn’t dig out of the hole as their seven-game winning streak came to an end in a 6-1 loss at Myrtle Beach’s TicketReturn.com Field on Sunday evening. The contest was halted by rain in the middle of the seventh and called off after a 27-minute delay. The RiverDogs took five of the six games in the series.