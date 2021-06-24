San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres (41-32, 3rd in NL West) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-27, 2nd in NL West) at Petco Park on Monday. The Dodgers have recorded 105 two-baggers as a squad and have knocked 89 balls out of the park. Los Angeles has a slugging rate of .411 and have struck out 617 times, while taking a walk on 303 occasions. As a squad, the Los Angeles Dodgers are scoring 5.2 runs per outing, which ranks them 2nd in the league. They have recorded 347 runs batted in as well as 569 hits for the year, and their team batting average is .242. They have racked up 364 runs and have an OBP of .339.