A mining startup’s rush for underwater metals comes with deep risks

We have all seen those articles highlighting bands in every US state. China is also a country with many metal bands, and many provinces. Such as the US, the type of metal band varies depending on the region they are from. Cultural influences certainly seep into the music. For example, bands from Inner Mongolia have that trademark Mongolian folk metal sound. Some provinces have less of a scene than others, and some digging was required to pull up a representative, but every province is certainly accounted for here.