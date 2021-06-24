Farewell and thank-you potluck for Pastor Susie
After two years at the Ocracoke United Methodist Church, Pastor Susie Fitch-Slater will return to her home church, Bethany United Methodist Church in Wanchese, Dare County. Pastor Susie, as she is known to her congregation and friends, moved here in July 2019 with her husband Tom Slater, replacing Richard Bryant. Two months later Hurricane Dorian devastated the island forcing her and Tom to retreat to the attic of the parsonage on Howard Street.ocracokeobserver.com