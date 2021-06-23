Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

5 Morning Listens With Esteemed Authors

By Email
NHPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio bring winter and spring 2021 series of Writers on a New England Stage events on-air. Five separate literary conversations with esteemed authors will focus on a personal reckoning with race in New Hampshire; thoughtful questions around end-of-life care and what that means for living and dying; economic misunderstandings and how that impacts our society; environmental challenges and the importance of water conservation; and themes of race and class structure.

www.nhpr.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Rehm
Person
Paul Krugman
Person
Erin Brockovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Npr#The Music Hall#Wnyc#The Los Angeles Times#Washingtonian#The Diane Rehm Show#Wamu Npr#The New York Times#Social Security#Asian Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Author Joy Williams honored by Library of Congress

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Library of Congress awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Joy Williams, a fiction writer known for her spare prose and dark and incisive worldview. Williams is this year's recipient of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, an honor previously given to Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Don DeLillo among others.
SocietyMontana Standard

Listen, and discuss

What’s all this fuss about “Critical Race Theory?”. The folks who are afraid of it are misconstruing the first word and reacting to the second. We often equate the word “critical,” or “criticism” with censure and castigation. Movie “critics” don’t lambaste every movie they review. They EVALUATE them comparatively. To be against “Critical Race Theory” is actually to be against critical thinking itself.
La Mesa, CAlamesacourier.com

Listen to the story

A year to the date after a protest-turned-riot in the Downtown Village brought issues of racism to the forefront in La Mesa, city leaders, representatives, community groups and more gathered to talk about the lessons of the past year and listen to Black voices about ways to move forward in healing a divided community. “La Mesa’s Day of Remembrance: Building Our World with Love & Compassion” was hosted by La Mesa Conversations, Envision La Mesa and held on May 30 at La Mesa First United Methodist Church.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR"

On this edition of ST, our guest is the journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who joins to discuss her latest book, "Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR." It's a group biography of Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg, and Cokie Roberts: four women who fought sexism, challenged journalistic norms, covered decades of American and worldwide news, and did much more throughout their pioneering careers to build and establish National Public Radio. Indeed, these are four women whose voices have defined the sound of NPR, which first went on the air in 1971. Per The New York Times Book Review: "[This work] illuminates the terrifying, thrilling energy of NPR as a start-up.... The book is a lesson in how the fringe project of one generation becomes the mainstream of the next.... Napoli portrays the network's endearingly experimental, chaotic beginning." And please note that Public Radio Tulsa and Magic City Book will soon co-present a special, online-only "virtual event" with Ms. Napoli in connection with this book; the event will happen July 8th at 7pm, and tickets are required. (More info, including how to get tickets, is posted here.)
Societyquillette.com

On Victimhood and Culture—A Reply to Aaron Hanna

It was a pleasure to read Aaron Hanna’s recent essay, “The Limitations of Black Conservative Thought.” It is magnificently reasoned, informed, and fair. Shelby Steele and Thomas Sowell have rarely been engaged so constructively. The Right can be too deferential and fails to subject their work to proper scrutiny, while the Left either pretends they don’t exist or dismisses them out of hand. I am, predictably, inclined towards the views of both writers, but have always considered them too often revered or despised, rather than truly considered.
Societymytownneo.com

Letter to the Editor: Notion of racism in American life and institutions 'hardly a revolutionary idea'

Let me begin by saying that I am a 40-year resident of Hudson, father of three children who attended the Hudson schools, and now grandfather of two children, just entering our wonderful school system. I am also a former high school social studies teacher and a university professor for over 40 years where I have taught courses in US history and educational policy. Given that background, I must confess that I am disappointed over the number of citizens alarmed at the idea that our children’s exposure to the sadder chapters in our nation’s history somehow poses a threat to their personal and civic development.
Celebritiesthebeatdfw.com

The Morning Hustle Discusses Their Unpopular Opinions With Listeners. Which Of These Do You Agree With?

In honor of Trick Daddy getting slammed for his opinion on Beyonce’s singing, The Morning Hustle is sharing their unpopular opinions. Since Trick Daddy’s shared with the world his opinion, he’s gotten major backlash. Headkrack says his unpopular opinion is that he’ll never watch The Color Purple and Lore’l will never eat leftovers. Hear the show discuss their other unpopular opinions and listeners call in to share theirs as well.
Books & Literaturethedeal.com

Book Review: The Evolution of American Capitalism

Alexander Hamilton. Thomas Jefferson. P.T. Barnum. Herman Melville. Henry Ford. Charlie Chaplin. John Maynard Keynes. The city of Houston. All feature in “Ages of American Capitalism: A History of the United States,” a sprawling new book where Jonathan Levy integrates the country’s economic history into a broad political and cultural framework.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Native American fiction writer tries to keep it real

LAWRENCE – For Devon Mihesuah, a University of Kansas professor and enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, fiction is a way to get at some of the deeper truths she explores in her award-winning nonfiction writing on Indigenous people’s issues. Or at least it’s a chance to write about them in a compelling and inspirational way, with supernatural characters and role models.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 10 books to read in July

- - - 'Razorblade Tears,' by S.A. Cosby (July 6) When the married Isiah and Derek are murdered, it's unclear whether the motivation was homophobia or racial hatred: Isiah was Black and Derek, White. Their ex-con fathers, Ike and Buddy, work together to find out what happened. It's a whiplash-fast thriller with a dose of clear-eyed social justice.
FestivalPosted by
The Voice

Independence Day: Love, enlightenment, birthright, bold

“Listen to me, there is freedom in love. Every day should feel like Independence Day.” – Evy Michaels. “Some birds are not meant to be caged. Their feathers are too bright, their songs too sweet and wild. So you let them go, and the part of you that knows it was wrong to imprison them in the first place rejoices.” – Stephen King.
InternetRegister Citizen

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Speechless by Michael Knowles, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing) 3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 4. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio) 5. The...
MarketingNHPR

Doomsday Prepping Goes Mainstream

Doomsday prepping is no longer a fringe obsession. The survivalist movement, which was long stereotyped as made up of gun-wielding, right-wing older white men, is evolving. According to John Ramey, the founder of a popular how-to prepping website called The Prepared, young, urban-dwelling women are his fastest-growing audience. The site experienced a 25-fold boost in traffic the week COVID shut down parts of the U.S.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Minneapolis native author wins Pulitzer Prize for fiction

MINNESOTA, MN — Louise Erdrich, a Minnesota writer, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction Friday for her novel called “The Night Watchman”. Erdrich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She had won several awards in her career, including the National Book Award, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and twice the National Book Critics Circle fiction award.
EducationNHPR

Uncovering The ‘Unspoken Traumas’ Of Native American Boarding Schools

For generations, indigenous children in the United States and Canada were forcibly sent to boarding schools to assimilate. Exactly what happened at those schools is still being uncovered. Last week, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just one...
HomelessNHPR

N.H.’s Tough Housing Market Has Been ‘A Long Time Coming’

Tried to buy or even rent a house in New Hampshire lately? If you had a tough time, you’re not alone. The housing market in the Granite State is tighter than ever, and as renters and potential buyers look for places to live, prices are too high or homes are just not available.
Keene, NHNHPR

Why The Former Vice Chair Of Gov. Sununu's Diversity Council Resigned

After the passage of a new state budget that put restrictions on teaching and trainings on topics like structural racism and sexism, more than half the members of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion announced their resignations Tuesday. Dr. Dottie Morris, former vice chair of the council, spoke with All Things Considered host Peter Biello about her decision to step down, and what this means for the future of New Hampshire.