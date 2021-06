YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Search and rescue crews have been unable to find two swimmers who went missing on the Willamette River on Saturday night. The first swimmer, 37-year-old Nasiruddin Shaik of Salem, was last seen struggling in the water at around 7 p.m. Saturday near the Wheatland Ferry. Multiple boats and a helicopter were used in the search, which was suspended at 10 p.m. Saturday and resumed Sunday morning, but crews have not found Shaik.