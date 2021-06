HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an absolutely perfect day on Wednesday. Will we see that trend continue as we head toward the weekend?. You couldn’t beat the forecast yesterday. I didn’t want to come inside. I think today will be very similar, just a touch warmer and a little bit more humid. I don’t think it will be too bad, at least not yet. Look for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.