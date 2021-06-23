Cancel
Naperville, IL

Retirement Celebration for Chief Marshall on June 30

Please join us at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, for a retirement celebration recognizing Chief Robert Marshall's 44 years of dedicated service to the City of Naperville and the Naperville Police Department. You can read his retirement announcement here.

All are welcome to attend. The celebration will be held on the lower level of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville. Speeches and presentations will be made.

If you have questions, please contact Jill Bridges at bridgesj@naperville.il.us.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.

ABOUT

Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.S. state of Illinois and a suburb of Chicago. Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville was founded in 1831 and developed into the third-largest city in Illinois. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 141,853, which was estimated to have increased to 148,449 by 2019.

