In the fall of the 2020-2021 school year the boards of education from the Morrisonville and Panhandle School Districts approved the formation of a joint reorganization committee to explore the potential to work more closely together academically. The school boards directed the committee to research possible reorganization options between Morrisonville and Panhandle School Districts and develop a report and recommendations for the boards in the fall of 2021. Upon review and approval by each board, the question would be presented to the public at an upcoming election.