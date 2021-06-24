Cancel
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Colfax; Cuming; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE...NORTHWESTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN COLFAX...PLATTE...SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE...BOONE AND STANTON COUNTIES At 107 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norfolk, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...A 84 mph gust was recorded at the Albion Airport at 12:55AM. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Stanton and Pilger. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH

