Antelope County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN PLATTE...SOUTHERN ANTELOPE AND BOONE COUNTIES At 105 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Petersburg, or 34 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 45 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...A 84 mph gust was reported at the Albion Airport at 12:55AM. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Albion, Newman Grove, St. Edward, Elgin, Petersburg, Lindsay, Loretto and The Highway 14 And 56 Junction. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov
