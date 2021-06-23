Cancel
Military

Sino-Russian Military Exercises Signal a Growing Alliance

USNI News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriven by “reduced bilateral military tensions, overlapping external security conditions, converging leadership perceptions, and harmonious defense economic conditions,” Beijing and Moscow have prioritized strengthening their military-to-military relationship. Under the leadership of General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Xi Jinping and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Sino-Russian defense ties have matured to the point that some analysts claim the relationship constitutes a “de-facto military alliance.”

