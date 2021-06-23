Sino-Russian Military Exercises Signal a Growing Alliance
Driven by “reduced bilateral military tensions, overlapping external security conditions, converging leadership perceptions, and harmonious defense economic conditions,” Beijing and Moscow have prioritized strengthening their military-to-military relationship. Under the leadership of General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Xi Jinping and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Sino-Russian defense ties have matured to the point that some analysts claim the relationship constitutes a “de-facto military alliance.”www.usni.org