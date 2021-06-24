Tim Taylor Appointed To Fill Witt Council Vacancy
Mayor Shawn Cady called the meeting of Witt City Council to order at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, with the Pledge of Allegiance. Alderman Jay Martin led a brief prayer asking for insight and discernment for the newly seated council. Aldermen Dave Cearlock, Jay Martin, Lyn Cady, Catherine Cady, Kaitlin Govaia and Tim Taylor, City Clerk Nancy Hughes, Treasurer Sonia Hodson, City Attorney Chris Sherer and EJ Water Cooperative Representative Eric Emmerich were present. There were no visitors present for the public comment session.