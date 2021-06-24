A Cool Wavy Sofa Actually Conceals Ductwork in This Family’s Brownstone Basement
When Louise and Bradley George relocated from London to New York for work six years ago, they had two kids, Josie, now 9, and Finn, 8. A rental in Park Slope, Brooklyn, would suit them just fine while they adjusted to their new city and put down roots. But fast-forward four years (and another child, Cameron, now 4) and they needed a bigger house to call home. “Our place before wasn’t functional for a family of five,” says Louise. “The bedrooms were disproportionately different sizes, and one of the kid’s bedrooms doubled up as a guest room.”www.domino.com