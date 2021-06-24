A Cool Wavy Sofa Actually Conceals Ductwork in This Family’s Brownstone Basement

All Julia Kramer needed was a sign. While browsing Los Angeles real estate online from her two-bedroom apartment on New York’s Upper West Side, the former longtime Bon Appétit editor found one: a stained-glass peacock window in the dining room of a charming Craftsman in Koreatown. During the beginning of the pandemic, when everything in Manhattan was basically shut down, she and her husband, Zach Kaplan, would take their two young children to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine to visit the church’s three resident peacocks (yes, live ones). “I felt like it was meant to be,” says Kramer. After asking an L.A.-based friend to take a look at the place the day after it was listed, the couple made an offer on it, having never set foot inside.