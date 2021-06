Bladder and bowel movements are a very normal part of being a human. We all do it. But despite this, there's usually a sense of awkwardness that surrounds toilet habits when you're dating someone new. So you can imagine that inside the Love Island villa, where islanders are there with the soul purpose of meeting a partner (oh, and being broadcast on national TV while they're at it) there may be some pretty high levels of embarrassment going on when it comes to the loo situation.