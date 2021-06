The majority of likely Iowa voters say it's time for someone new to take over Sen. Chuck Grassley's seat, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.Why it matters: Grassley's seat has been viewed as so invincible in the past, electability polls haven't been conducted prior to an election cycle, said J. Ann Selzer, who ran the Iowa Poll.But Iowa's reliably red seat now appears "vincible," Selzer said.By the numbers: 64% of likely voters said they believe someone new should hold Grassley's seat.37% of those are Republicans, 89% Democrats and 68% are independents.Yes, but: If Grassley decides to run...