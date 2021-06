Princess Diana delayed her return to the UK from France before her death to avoid “hassle” over her anti-landmine campaign. The late princess – who died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August, 1997 – had been due to arrive back in London on 28 August, 1997, but made a last-minute decision to extend her trip by three days because she was upset at the negative attention her call for the devices to be banned had attracted, her former driver and minder Colin Tebbutt has revealed.