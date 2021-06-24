Cancel
IKEA France fined $1.2 million for spying on employees

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French branch of Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, was ordered to pay a $1.2 million fine by a French court for spying on its French staff and some clients. The data was then used to target union leaders and to IKEA's advantage in disputes with customers.

