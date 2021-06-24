IKEA France fined $1.2 million for spying on employees

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. Google Faces $270 Million Fine From France In Antitrust Settlement. As part of an antitrust settlement with watchdogs in France, Google will pay a financial penalty of $270 million and modify its very large digital advertising operation, CNN reported. In a statement, the tech company said it has been working with the French Competition Authority (FCA) during the last two years to address their queries regarding its advertising technology – and its Google Ad Manager, in particular. “As part of an overall resolution of the FCA’s investigation, we have agreed on a set of commitments to make it easier for publishers to make use of data and use our tools with other ad technologies,” Google said in the statement.