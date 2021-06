The races will be a little different this year, but Townsquare Media is proud to present the Grandma's Marathon radio coverage again this year. This year you can listen to The Northland FAN radio station at 560 AM and 106.5 FM. There will also be a streaming video coverage you can enjoy with WDIO and The Northland FAN used to give you the call of the race. The coverage by TV and Radio will not include the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, because everyone will be running in waves and it will be an exhibition race, not a running race.