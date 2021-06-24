Cancel
Marvel Comics: X-MEN titles released this week (June 23).

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics released four X-MEN universe titles this week in stores now! The include:. Wolverine #13 from writer Benjamin Percy, penciler Scot Eaton, and cover artist Adam Kubert. S.W.O.R.D. #6 from writer Al Ewing, penciler and cover artist Valerio Schiti. Way of X #3 from writer Si Spurrier, penciler Robert...

Marvel Preview: X-Men Legends #4

Things go from bad to worse for X-FACTOR when they must save the baby NATHAN CHRISTOPHER SUMMERS from the clutches of a deadly robot attacker. But who is really at the helm, and what will this mean for the FUTURE of the team and the SUMMERS clan? Return to this classic era with legends Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson in this ALL-NEW tale set before the original X-FACTOR #43!
‘Venom #35’ Review (Marvel Comics)

Written by Donny Cates, Phillip Kennedy Johnson | Art by Ryan Stegman, Various | Published by Marvel Comics. I’ve written in a few previous reviews about my, at best, ambivalence about Venom as a character. I’ve never really took to him. I say that as someone who bought the alien symbiote costume’s first appearance from my local newsagent back in the day, who bought Venom’s first actual appearance, and even several of his mini-series. Still have them all too. My problem, I think, is that I still associate Venom with that whole overblown 90’s era. Big guns, gratuitous violence, and books that had ‘in your face’ art but little story behind them. Venom was one of the big Marvel characters front and centre during all this, and a poster boy for the excess of it all. He wasn’t alone of course, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, The Punisher, any anti-hero bad boy Marvel could muster was exploited to the max. Not my favourite era obviously. So why am I reviewing a book featuring said poster boy?
Marvel Announces X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation

One of the X-Men's deadliest villains returns X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation, a one-shot from writer Si Spurrier and artist Bob Quinn the brings their run on Way of X to a close. Way of X #2 teased Onslaught's return, and X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation will pay off that foreshadowing as Onslaught threatens to bring the new mutant society to ruin. At the same time, Krakoa's youth are throwing a party called the Cruci-ball, reveling in cheap death and resurrection. Those are the very things that spurred Nightcrawler's quest for a new mutant religion in Way of X. As these threads coalesce, how will it end, and what will it mean for Karkoa's future?
DC Comics Previews June 22nd, 2021 Releases

The folks at DC Comics are looking to better establish their weekly releases in the minds and eyes of readers and that has them highlighting tomorrow’s releases a lot more clearly. There’s a solid slate of new books coming out and we’ve got a look at them broken out by their particular branding and the digital-first slate for the week.