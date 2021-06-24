Marvel Comics: X-MEN titles released this week (June 23).

Written by Donny Cates, Phillip Kennedy Johnson | Art by Ryan Stegman, Various | Published by Marvel Comics. I’ve written in a few previous reviews about my, at best, ambivalence about Venom as a character. I’ve never really took to him. I say that as someone who bought the alien symbiote costume’s first appearance from my local newsagent back in the day, who bought Venom’s first actual appearance, and even several of his mini-series. Still have them all too. My problem, I think, is that I still associate Venom with that whole overblown 90’s era. Big guns, gratuitous violence, and books that had ‘in your face’ art but little story behind them. Venom was one of the big Marvel characters front and centre during all this, and a poster boy for the excess of it all. He wasn’t alone of course, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, The Punisher, any anti-hero bad boy Marvel could muster was exploited to the max. Not my favourite era obviously. So why am I reviewing a book featuring said poster boy?