The PlayStation Store mid-year deals sale has arrived, making up for the off-week Sony took seven days ago. We've got almost 600 PS5, PS4 offers and discounts to work our way through, all of which are live on the PS Store right now until 7th July 2021. We're not going to sit here and tell you these are the best price reductions we've ever seen on the digital storefront, but let's get stuck in regardless. Maybe there's still a good deal here or two.