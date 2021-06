There comes a time in your life when minivans just make sense. Usually, that’s when you start to learn about the nuances of car seats, strollers and all of the other gear kids require. Then come the soccer matches and cacouphonous carpools. I won’t waste time arguing for the practicality of minivans, because no matter how you frame it, they’ll always be better for a typical family than an SUV or crossover. They have got more room for passengers and cargo alike, and they’re just easier to access when you need to secure a screaming toddler.