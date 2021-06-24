Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

FDA Plans to Add Warning About ‘Extremely Rare’ Heart Issue to Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines

By Reuters
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAngG_0adlaZZ400
The FDA will warn of a possible side effect, heart inflammation, for some young recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Photo credit: Screen shot, Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it plans to move quickly to add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory groups, meeting to discuss reported cases of the heart condition after vaccination, found the inflammation in adolescents and young adults is likely linked to the vaccines, but that the benefits of the shots appeared to clearly outweigh the risk.

Moderna shares closed down 4.2%, while Pfizer fell 1.4%.

Health regulators in several countries have been investigating whether the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots using new mRNA technology present a risk and, if so, how serious.

The CDC said that patients with heart inflammation following vaccination generally recover from the symptoms and do well.

The U.S. Department of Health And Human Services, joined by leading U.S. doctors groups and public health officials, put out a statement underscoring that the vaccines are safe and effective and that the heart side effect is “extremely rare.”

“We strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization to get vaccinated,” it said.

Doctors and hospitals have been warned by the CDC to watch for symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis, and the FDA warning will further raise awareness.

Concerns about the more highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant taking hold in the U.S., and its impact on younger people, have added to the urgency to increase vaccinations even as the inoculation effort here has slowed considerably.

The number of Americans receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is down about 85% since peaking in mid-April, and will likely fail to meet President Joe Biden’s goal to have delivered at least one shot to 70% of adults by July 4.

“Based on the available data, a warning statement in the fact sheets for both healthcare providers and vaccine recipients and caregivers would be warranted,” FDA official Doran Fink said at the advisory committee meeting.

Fink, deputy director of the agency’s vaccines division, said the FDA expects to move quickly to add the warning after the meeting concludes.

The cases of heart inflammation appear to be notably higher in the week after the second vaccine dose and in males. The CDC identified 309 hospitalizations from the heart inflammation in persons under the age of 30, of which 295 have been discharged.

Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, said in a presentation that data from one of the agency’s safety monitoring systems – Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) – suggests a rate of 12.6 cases per million in the three weeks after the second shot in 12- to 39-year-olds.

“We’re observing this in the younger age groups, mainly in people in the teens and early 20s, and observing it more in males, compared to females,” Shimabukuro said. “This effect largely kind of disappears once you get into these older age groups – individuals 50 and over.”

The CDC has been investigating heart inflammation cases mainly in young men for several months. The Israeli health ministry earlier this month said it saw a possible link between such cases and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said it was still assessing the risk from the condition and did not specifically confirm a causal relationship between the vaccines and the heart issue.

It did, however, say that a much-higher-than expected number of young men between the ages of 12 and 24 have experienced heart inflammation after their second vaccine dose.

According to data from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), there were 347 observed cases of heart inflammation in the week after the second vaccine dose in males aged 12 to 24.

That compares with expectations of 12 or fewer cases for males in that age range based on U.S. population background incidence rates, the CDC said.

Pfizer, whose vaccine has been authorized for use in Americans as young as 12, previously said it had not observed a higher rate of heart inflammation than would normally be expected in the general population.

Moderna said it is aware of reports of heart inflammation cases following administration of mRNA vaccines. It said it is working with public health and regulatory authorities to assess the issue.

Over 138 million Americans have so far been fully vaccinated with one of the two mRNA vaccines, according to CDC data as of Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New Jersey and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech#Cdc#Americans#Vaccine Safety Datalink#Vsd#Israeli#Vaers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Healthbiopharminternational.com

FDA Adds Warning to mRNA Vaccine Fact Sheets

Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccinations prompts warnings. FDA announced on June 25, 2021, the addition of warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis to the fact sheets for healthcare providers administering messenger RNA-based vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech; fact sheets for patients also were revised to provide information about potential reactions and when to seek medical attention.
Public HealthAlbany Herald

Delta variant is forcing officials to rethink Covid-19 measures, even for the vaccinated

The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to nearly every state in the US, feeding health experts' concern over potential Covid-19 spikes in the fall. The variant was first identified in India and is now considered a variant of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning scientists believe it can spread more easily or cause more severe disease.
Public Healththevaccinereaction.org

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Shots Likely Linked to Inflammatory Heart Conditions Says CDC Advisory Committee

On June 23, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) determined that there is a “likely association” between reported cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart) following vaccination with experimental messenger RNA (mRNA) biologics for COVID-19 developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).1 2 3 4.
Women's Healthmarket.us

CDC TO Include Heart Inflammation Warning For MRNA Based COVID19 Vaccines For Teenagers And Young Adults

Health authorities in the US are planning to add another official warning about vaccination with mRNA-based COVID19 shots among teenagers and adolescents. Health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that scientists have found a potential link between rare heart inflammation disorder and mRNA-based shots. However, they have said that the benefits of taking these shots still outweigh the risk. Experts from the CDC have conducted a meeting of experts to declare the decision of adding a warning about mRNA shots. Health experts have analyzed around 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that is inflammation in the lining that surrounds the heart. These cases have taken place among people who have been younger than 30 years. Henry Bernstein, who is a pediatrician at Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York and a member of the expert panel at the CDC, has said that the incident of heart inflammation is quite a rare event and when it takes place it is usually mild. He has said that he would still advise parents to get their adolescent children vaccinated with the shots. Health experts have around 309 people out of 323 who have been admitted to the hospitals. Nearly 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Nine people have remained in the hospitals and around two of them have required intensive care at the hospitals. In addition, experts have not been able to gather data on five cases.
Public Healthcleverjourneys.com

FDA Finally Adds Heart Inflammation Warning to COVID Vaccines

After more than 1200 cases of young people experiencing serious heart conditions after getting experimental China Virus vaccinations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally announced they would add warnings. Earlier this month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more cases of heart inflammation—either myocarditis...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may provide coronavirus protection for years: Study

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines may provide protection lasting for years, a new study says. The study, which monitored 41 healthy participants from the St. Louis metropolitan area who received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over several weeks, found germinal center B cells, or structures where mature cells mutate their antibody genes during a normal immune response to an infection, that "remained at or near their peak frequency 15 weeks after immunization in 8 of the 10 participants sampled at that time point." The study also noted that "antigen-specific GC B cells have been found to persist for at least one year."
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

FDA Working Towards Warning for MRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

With a small number of heart-related adverse effects in younger people, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will move towards a warning statement for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In recent weeks, US federal agencies have met to discuss the safety of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, specifically reports of myocarditis...
HealthSan Francisco Chronicle

FDA poised to add vaccine heart warnings for young people

Federal health regulators anticipate adding warnings for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in light of reports of heart inflammation in a small number of adolescents and young adults after vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration will “move rapidly” to include the warnings of possible vaccine-induced heart inflammation on fact...
HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to become the mainstay of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the year progresses, according to the latest government projections released this week. From September, up to an average 1.3m doses of the Pfizer vaccine plus another 125,000 doses of the yet-to-be approved Moderna...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Who can require you to get a Covid vaccination?

(CNN) — Most Americans can and will get vaccinated. Full stop. The stragglers will be key to stopping Covid, however, and what exactly the government can do to encourage and cajole anti-vax Americans is coming soon. The city of San Francisco, for instance, ordered all 35,000 city employees to get the shot or face termination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Had No Vaccine Side Effects, This New Research May Surprise You

Once COVID vaccines were finally available after months of awaiting their arrival, they became one of the hottest topics of conversation. When you find out someone has gotten vaccinated, your first question is often, "Which vaccine did you get?" And then the follow-up is frequently, "Did you have any side effects?" Public health experts, doctors, and the press spent so much time assuring people that side effects are normal responses that mean the COVID vaccine is working that those who didn't have any side effects started to wonder if that meant theirs didn't work. While it may feel like most people experienced side effects after getting the vaccine, a new survey shows that's not the case.