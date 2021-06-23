Gabrielle Lefrancois – Blackstone

Gabrielle (Coffey) Lefrancois, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, Mass., surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 3, 1928, in Blackstone to the late James H. and Viola (Archambault) Coffey. She was married to the Late Edgar J. O. Lefrancois and the devoted mother of John “Jack” M. Lefrancois, Gaybe Ann Hamel and her husband, Rene, Esther M. Boucher and her husband, Gerald, and was pre-deceased by her son, Thomas E. Lefrancois, all of Blackstone. She is also predeceased by her sister Esther (Coffey) Pisaruk.