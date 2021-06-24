Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Morris M. Adams

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorris M. Adams, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Salyersville on Nov. 11, 1930, to the late Carl M. and Vauda Penix Adams. Morris was a former member of the U.S. Army. He was an operator technician for Commonwealth Aluminum for 17 years. Morris was a member of the Apostolic Bread of Life Church. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with grandkids, carpentry, singing at church and playing guitar and harmonica. He loved duct tape!

www.messenger-inquirer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Lee#The U S Army#Commonwealth Aluminum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.