Morris M. Adams
Morris M. Adams, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Salyersville on Nov. 11, 1930, to the late Carl M. and Vauda Penix Adams. Morris was a former member of the U.S. Army. He was an operator technician for Commonwealth Aluminum for 17 years. Morris was a member of the Apostolic Bread of Life Church. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with grandkids, carpentry, singing at church and playing guitar and harmonica. He loved duct tape!