John Thomas Alvey
John Thomas Alvey, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro on May 13, 1960, to the late Robert Eugene Alvey and Emogene Faye Ekas Boring. John was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder for many years. He had a true passion for the outdoors and enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, hunting and fishing. He was a painter for over 30 years and was a part of Alvey Painting.