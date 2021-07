(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished higher at the end of the week as investors welcomed news of a bipartisan agreement on a package of infrastructure spending in the US. "European markets are more mixed, but the FTSE 100 sits in positive territory once more as it steadily recoups last week's losses; what has been remarkable is how indices globally have shrugged off the Fed's apparent change of outlook (which has been careful walked back to an extent this week), and have resumed the march higher, presumably following the dangling carrot of economic growth as the world returns to normal," said IG chief market analyst, Chris Beauchamp.