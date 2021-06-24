Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Woodie R. Jones

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodie R. Jones, 87, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born July 2, 1933, to Bobie H. Jones and Lela P. Middleton Jones, being the eighth of their nine children. He was a graduate of Graham High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Marjorie Hope on May 26, 1956, and they had one son, two grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. He was a heavy equipment operator all his life, retiring as a bulldozer operator for Amax Coal Co. Woodie was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church since 1977, often being a greeter at the door and passing out church bulletins. He bought, sold and collected antique farm machinery and equipment, having a special connection to the John Deere brand.

www.messenger-inquirer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Anna Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Jones#Graham High School#The U S Army#Amax Coal Co#Friendship Baptist Church#Baptist Health Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituariesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Paul Jones

JONES Paul of Shelf Bank Oswestry. Died at home on 2nd June 2021, aged 66 years. Widower of Gaynor, beloved son of the late Canon Clwyd Jones and Doreen Clwyd Jones, much loved big brother to Martin and Catrin and proud uncle to Gareth Ruby and Owain. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held shortly. Donations to https://thomas-paul-jones.muchloved.com/ All enquiries to David Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, 1 Upper Church Street, Oswestry, SY11 2AA Tel: (01691) 653116.
Animalswilsonpost.com

Woody's Woods & Waters for June 23

The other night I heard rustling on the back porch, stepped out, and confronted a masked bandit. The intruder was caught red-handed – or red-pawed – pilfering goodies from the bird-feeder. When the porch light flashed on, interrupting the midnight heist, the little ring-tailed robber high-tailed it. It was a...