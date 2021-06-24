Woodie R. Jones, 87, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born July 2, 1933, to Bobie H. Jones and Lela P. Middleton Jones, being the eighth of their nine children. He was a graduate of Graham High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Marjorie Hope on May 26, 1956, and they had one son, two grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. He was a heavy equipment operator all his life, retiring as a bulldozer operator for Amax Coal Co. Woodie was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church since 1977, often being a greeter at the door and passing out church bulletins. He bought, sold and collected antique farm machinery and equipment, having a special connection to the John Deere brand.