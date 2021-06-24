Lowry Wells Pirtle, 79, husband, father, grandfather and born again Christian, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He passed peacefully at his home under the care of Hospice surrounded by his family. He was a current and charter member of Bellevue Baptist Church. He served his Lord in the following capacities through Bellevue Baptist Church and Buena Vista Baptist Church: receiving committee, usher, three years as the assistant church treasurer, 29 years as the church treasurer and 32 years as a member of the budget committee and the finance committee. He had a great sense of humor and was responsible for much of the laughter coming from the Love and Laughter Classroom on Sunday mornings at Bellevue.