Stanley Sherwood Sheldon
HAWESVILLE — Stanley Sherwood Sheldon, 83, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Marvin and Lillian Higdon Sheldon. Sherwood had farmed most of his life and attended Maceo Baptist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and raising a garden. Sherwood loved taking care of his cattle and hosting a deer camp every year. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.www.messenger-inquirer.com