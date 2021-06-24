Cancel
NFL putting its scouting combine out for bid

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The NFL’s scouting combine, traditionally an annual staple in Indianapolis, will be put up for bid by other cities, starting in 2023, according to multiple reports.

That’s not an insignificant change, as Indianapolis has hosted the event — which allows teams to scout top NFL draft prospects in one centralized location — every year since 1987. That said, the event is fresh off a change in ‘21 due to COVID-19, as this year teams were only able to do medical evaluations, not test performance.

The selections for 2023-28 will be open to bid from all 32 NFL teams, as the league has done with Super Bowls and recently the NFL draft. Indianapolis is expected to enter the bidding aggressively after failing to negotiate a long-term re-up.

NFL games today: Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL season

“As the event has grown, so has the city physically,” vice president of Visit Indy Chris Gahl told the Indianapolis Business Journal. “This is an event that we have proudly hosted and helped grow along the way, and one we want to viciously protect keeping in Indy beyond 2022. In working with the Colts and local Combine team, Indy will put in another competitive bid to keep this annual event safe and sound in our city.”

Per the Indianapolis Business Journal, the local economic impact for the city in 2019 was $8.4 million, with an additional estimated $10 million in media exposure.

–Field Level Media

