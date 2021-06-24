Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

A Single Number Metric for Evaluating Object Detection Models

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn F1 scores and how they can help assess a model’s performance. Evaluating an object detection model using precision and recall can provide valuable insight to how the model is performing at various confidence values. Similarly, the F1 score is especially helpful in determining the optimum confidence that balances the precision and recall values for that given model; however, the value spans over a domain of confidence values from 0 to 1. A single value evaluation metric can be derived from the set of F1 scores for a given model that may be a good indicator of the overall model performance.

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision And Recall#F1#Theory Now#Gamma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling Object Recognition in Newborn Chicks using Deep Neural Networks

In recent years, the brain and cognitive sciences have made great strides developing a mechanistic understanding of object recognition in mature brains. Despite this progress, fundamental questions remain about the origins and computational foundations of object recognition. What learning algorithms underlie object recognition in newborn brains? Since newborn animals learn largely through unsupervised learning, we explored whether unsupervised learning algorithms can be used to predict the view-invariant object recognition behavior of newborn chicks. Specifically, we used feature representations derived from unsupervised deep neural networks (DNNs) as inputs to cognitive models of categorization. We show that features derived from unsupervised DNNs make competitive predictions about chick behavior compared to supervised features. More generally, we argue that linking controlled-rearing studies to image-computable DNN models opens new experimental avenues for studying the origins and computational basis of object recognition in newborn animals.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the Objective Evaluation of Post Hoc Explainers

Many applications of data-driven models demand transparency of decisions, especially in health care, criminal justice, and other high-stakes environments. Modern trends in machine learning research have led to algorithms that are increasingly intricate to the degree that they are considered to be black boxes. In an effort to reduce the opacity of decisions, methods have been proposed to construe the inner workings of such models in a human-comprehensible manner. These post hoc techniques are described as being universal explainers - capable of faithfully augmenting decisions with algorithmic insight. Unfortunately, there is little agreement about what constitutes a "good" explanation. Moreover, current methods of explanation evaluation are derived from either subjective or proxy means. In this work, we propose a framework for the evaluation of post hoc explainers on ground truth that is directly derived from the additive structure of a model. We demonstrate the efficacy of the framework in understanding explainers by evaluating popular explainers on thousands of synthetic and several real-world tasks. The framework unveils that explanations may be accurate but misattribute the importance of individual features.
Softwarearxiv.org

On the Evaluation of Sequential Machine Learning for Network Intrusion Detection

Recent advances in deep learning renewed the research interests in machine learning for Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS). Specifically, attention has been given to sequential learning models, due to their ability to extract the temporal characteristics of Network traffic Flows (NetFlows), and use them for NIDS tasks. However, the applications of these sequential models often consist of transferring and adapting methodologies directly from other fields, without an in-depth investigation on how to leverage the specific circumstances of cybersecurity scenarios; moreover, there is a lack of comprehensive studies on sequential models that rely on NetFlow data, which presents significant advantages over traditional full packet captures. We tackle this problem in this paper. We propose a detailed methodology to extract temporal sequences of NetFlows that denote patterns of malicious activities. Then, we apply this methodology to compare the efficacy of sequential learning models against traditional static learning models. In particular, we perform a fair comparison of a `sequential' Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) against a `static' Feedforward Neural Networks (FNN) in distinct environments represented by two well-known datasets for NIDS: the CICIDS2017 and the CTU13. Our results highlight that LSTM achieves comparable performance to FNN in the CICIDS2017 with over 99.5\% F1-score; while obtaining superior performance in the CTU13, with 95.7\% F1-score against 91.5\%. This paper thus paves the way to future applications of sequential learning models for NIDS.
Agriculturearxiv.org

Potato Crop Stress Identification in Aerial Images using Deep Learning-based Object Detection

Recent research on the application of remote sensing and deep learning-based analysis in precision agriculture demonstrated a potential for improved crop management and reduced environmental impacts of agricultural production. Despite the promising results, the practical relevance of these technologies for actual field deployment requires novel algorithms that are customized for analysis of agricultural images and robust to implementation on natural field imagery. The paper presents an approach for analyzing aerial images of a potato crop using deep neural networks. The main objective is to demonstrate automated spatial recognition of a healthy versus stressed crop at a plant level. Specifically, we examine premature plant senescence resulting in drought stress on Russet Burbank potato plants. The proposed deep learning model, named Retina-UNet-Ag, is a variant of Retina-UNet (Jaeger et al., 2018) and includes connections from low-level semantic dense representation maps to the feature pyramid network. The paper also introduces a dataset of field images acquired with a Parrot Sequoia camera carried by a Solo unmanned aerial vehicle. Experimental validation demonstrated the ability for distinguishing healthy and stressed plants in field images, achieving an average Dice score coefficient of 0.74. A comparison to related state-of-the-art deep learning models for object detection revealed that the presented approach is effective for the task at hand. The method applied here is conducive toward the assessment and recognition of potato crop stress (early plant senescence resulting from drought stress in this case) in natural aerial field images collected under real conditions.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Probabilistic Metric Temporal Graph Logic

Cyber-physical systems often encompass complex concurrent behavior with timing constraints and probabilistic failures on demand. The analysis whether such systems with probabilistic timed behavior ad-here to a given specification is essential. When the states of the system can be represented by graphs, the rule-based formalism of Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) can be used to suitably capture structure dynamics as well as probabilistic and timed behavior of the system. The model checking support for PTGTSs w.r.t. properties specified using Probabilistic Timed Computation Tree Logic (PTCTL) has been already presented. Moreover, for timed graph-based runtime monitoring, Metric Temporal Graph Logic (MTGL) has been developed for stating metric temporal properties on identified subgraphs and their structural changes over time. In this paper, we (a) extend MTGL to the Probabilistic Metric Temporal Graph Logic (PMTGL) by allowing for the specification of probabilistic properties, (b) adapt our MTGL satisfaction checking approach to PTGTSs, and (c) combine the approaches for PTCTL model checking and MTGL satisfaction checking to obtain a Bounded Model Checking (BMC) approach for PMTGL. In our evaluation, we apply an implementation of our BMC approach in AutoGraph to a running example.
ComputersAPS physics

Generative model for reciprocity and community detection in networks

Hadiseh Safdari, Martina Contisciani, and Caterina De Bacco. We present a probabilistic generative model and efficient algorithm to model reciprocity in directed networks. Unlike other methods that address this problem such as exponential random graphs, it assigns latent variables as community memberships to nodes and a reciprocity parameter to the whole network rather than fitting order statistics. It formalizes the assumption that a directed interaction is more likely to occur if an individual has already observed an interaction towards her. It provides a natural framework for relaxing the common assumption in network generative models of conditional independence between edges, and it can be used to perform inference tasks such as predicting the existence of an edge given the observation of an edge in the reverse direction. Inference is performed using an efficient expectation-maximization algorithm that exploits the sparsity of the network, leading to an efficient and scalable implementation. We illustrate these findings by analyzing synthetic and real data, including social networks, academic citations, and the Erasmus student exchange program. Our method outperforms others in both predicting edges and generating networks that reflect the reciprocity values observed in real data, while at the same time inferring an underlying community structure. We provide an open-source implementation of the code online.
Computersamazon.science

Automatically evaluating question-answering models

As natural-language processing (NLP) has become more integral to our daily lives, the ability to accurately evaluate NLP models has grown in importance. Deployed commercial NLP models must be regularly tested to ensure that they continue to perform well, and updates to NLP models should be monitored to verify that they improve upon their previous settings.
PhysicsPhys.org

Anomalous weak values via a single photon detection

In the field of quantum measurement, weak values, introduced in 1988 by Aharonov, Albert and Vaidman (AAV), represent a most intriguing and puzzling paradigm, with many properties in sharp contrast to traditional (projective) quantum measurements. By weakening the coupling between measured particle and measuring device, and exploiting suitable pre- and...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Leaked SoC Model Number Suggest It Will Feature a Customized NVIDIA Tegra Orin Chip – Rumor

The Nintendo Switch Pro SoC model number may have been leaked online, revealing some additional details on the yet to be announced console. The extremely reliable kopite7kimi recently posted on Twitter as a die shot of the NVIDIA Tegra Orin Chip, whose model number is T234. According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch Pro will feature a T239 chip, which will be a customized Orin Chip.
Computersarxiv.org

Anomaly Detection in Video Sequences: A Benchmark and Computational Model

Anomaly detection has attracted considerable search attention. However, existing anomaly detection databases encounter two major problems. Firstly, they are limited in scale. Secondly, training sets contain only video-level labels indicating the existence of an abnormal event during the full video while lacking annotations of precise time durations. To tackle these problems, we contribute a new Large-scale Anomaly Detection (LAD) database as the benchmark for anomaly detection in video sequences, which is featured in two aspects. 1) It contains 2000 video sequences including normal and abnormal video clips with 14 anomaly categories including crash, fire, violence, etc. with large scene varieties, making it the largest anomaly analysis database to date. 2) It provides the annotation data, including video-level labels (abnormal/normal video, anomaly type) and frame-level labels (abnormal/normal video frame) to facilitate anomaly detection. Leveraging the above benefits from the LAD database, we further formulate anomaly detection as a fully-supervised learning problem and propose a multi-task deep neural network to solve it. We first obtain the local spatiotemporal contextual feature by using an Inflated 3D convolutional (I3D) network. Then we construct a recurrent convolutional neural network fed the local spatiotemporal contextual feature to extract the spatiotemporal contextual feature. With the global spatiotemporal contextual feature, the anomaly type and score can be computed simultaneously by a multi-task neural network. Experimental results show that the proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art anomaly detection methods on our database and other public databases of anomaly detection. Codes are available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Adversarial Detection Avoidance Attacks: Evaluating the robustness of perceptual hashing-based client-side scanning

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) by messaging platforms enable people to securely and privately communicate with one another. Its widespread adoption however raised concerns that illegal content might now be shared undetected. Following the global pushback against key escrow systems, client-side scanning based on perceptual hashing has been recently proposed by governments and researchers to detect illegal content in E2EE communications. We here propose the first framework to evaluate the robustness of perceptual hashing-based client-side scanning to detection avoidance attacks and show current systems to not be robust. More specifically, we propose three adversarial attacks -- a general black-box attack and two white-box attacks for discrete cosine-based-based algorithms -- against perceptual hashing algorithms. In a large-scale evaluation, we show perceptual hashing-based client-side scanning mechanisms to be highly vulnerable to detection avoidance attacks in a black-box setting, with more than 99.9% of images successfully attacked while preserving the content of the image. We furthermore show our attack to generate diverse perturbations, strongly suggesting that straightforward mitigation strategies would be ineffective. Finally, we show that the larger thresholds necessary to make the attack harder would probably require more than one billion images to be flagged and decrypted daily, raising strong privacy concerns.Taken together, our results shed serious doubts on the robustness of perceptual hashing-based client-side scanning mechanisms currently proposed by governments, organizations, and researchers around the world.
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

IT metrics: 5 measurement mistakes to avoid

In a world fueled by data, enterprises that aren’t measuring and analyzing their performance are doomed to fall behind their competitors. Without the consistent refinement enabled by accurate, insightful measurements, companies are likely to stagnate and miss opportunities for growth. However, not all technology metrics are created equal, and a...
Internetnewyorkcitynews.net

The Best Metrics to Choose Backlinks

The best metrics to choose backlinks differ expert by expert. Some say there's only one (and then name it), while others are open to options. It's always good to be more open and try various metrics to find out the combination that works best for your business. Besides, metrics aren't...
Softwareamazon.com

Connect to your Amazon CloudWatch data to detect anomalies and diagnose their root cause using Amazon Lookout for Metrics

Amazon Lookout for Metrics uses machine learning (ML) to automatically detect and diagnose anomalies (outliers from the norm) without requiring any prior ML experience. Amazon CloudWatch provides you with actionable insights to monitor your applications, respond to system-wide performance changes, optimize resource utilization, and get a unified view of operational health.
Computersarxiv.org

Dynamic Head: Unifying Object Detection Heads with Attentions

The complex nature of combining localization and classification in object detection has resulted in the flourished development of methods. Previous works tried to improve the performance in various object detection heads but failed to present a unified view. In this paper, we present a novel dynamic head framework to unify object detection heads with attentions. By coherently combining multiple self-attention mechanisms between feature levels for scale-awareness, among spatial locations for spatial-awareness, and within output channels for task-awareness, the proposed approach significantly improves the representation ability of object detection heads without any computational overhead. Further experiments demonstrate that the effectiveness and efficiency of the proposed dynamic head on the COCO benchmark. With a standard ResNeXt-101-DCN backbone, we largely improve the performance over popular object detectors and achieve a new state-of-the-art at 54.0 AP. Furthermore, with latest transformer backbone and extra data, we can push current best COCO result to a new record at 60.6 AP. The code will be released at this https URL.
Archaeologyworkzonesafety.org

Hazardous Detection Model at Construction Site Using Image Detection

Author/Presenter: Saudi, Madihah Mohd; Sinaga, Obsatar; Saudi, Mohd Haizam; Azhar, Aiman. Many factors lead to an incident for workers at construction sites. They were exposed to a different type of hazardous such as fall from scaffolding, electric shock, and hit by a crane. Yet, at the moment, we are still lacking a solution to mitigate such incidents by using image detection and machine learning algorithm with a cost-effective and real-time solution. Hence, this paper presents a hazardous detection model at a construction site by using image detection to ensure worker safety at a construction site. This experiment was conducted by using the Faster Region-based Convolutional Neural Networks (R-CNN) algorithm embedded in TensorFlow, 6000 images for training dataset from the MIT Places Database (from Scene Recognition), and 600 anonymous dataset images from construction sites for testing. Based on the experiment conducted, the model can detect possible hazardous incident at the construction site with a more than 70% accuracy rate.
Computersarxiv.org

End-to-End Semi-Supervised Object Detection with Soft Teacher

This paper presents an end-to-end semi-supervised object detection approach, in contrast to previous more complex multi-stage methods. The end-to-end training gradually improves pseudo label qualities during the curriculum, and the more and more accurate pseudo labels in turn benefit object detection training. We also propose two simple yet effective techniques within this framework: a soft teacher mechanism where the classification loss of each unlabeled bounding box is weighed by the classification score produced by the teacher network; a box jittering approach to select reliable pseudo boxes for the learning of box regression. On COCO benchmark, the proposed approach outperforms previous methods by a large margin under various labeling ratios, i.e. 1\%, 5\% and 10\%. Moreover, our approach proves to perform also well when the amount of labeled data is relatively large. For example, it can improve a 40.9 mAP baseline detector trained using the full COCO training set by +3.6 mAP, reaching 44.5 mAP, by leveraging the 123K unlabeled images of COCO. On the state-of-the-art Swin Transformer-based object detector (58.9 mAP on test-dev), it can still significantly improve the detection accuracy by +1.5 mAP, reaching 60.4 mAP, and improve the instance segmentation accuracy by +1.2 mAP, reaching 52.4 mAP, pushing the new state-of-the-art.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Information and evaluation models of complex hierarchical network systems

Abstract: The problem of selection, storage, search and analysis of information about the state, functioning and interaction of elements of complex hierarchical network systems is considered. The principles of construction of information models of such systems and models of evaluation of their operation efficiency are proposed. These models are formed on the basis of results of regular planned studies of the system and continuous monitoring of the activities of its components at all levels of the hierarchy. The problem of novelty detection in the information model of system is investigated and it is shown how the application of evaluation theory methods allows to solve it. The proposed methods of complex analysis of the behavior of real complex systems and optimization of data processing makes it possible to significantly simplify and speed up the decision-making process for further action for such systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Two-fluid single-column modelling of Rayleigh-Bénard convection as a step towards multi-fluid modelling of atmospheric convection

Multi-fluid models have recently been proposed as an approach to improving the representation of convection in weather and climate models. This is an attractive framework as it is fundamentally dynamical, removing some of the assumptions of mass-flux convection schemes which are invalid at current model resolutions. However, it is still not understood how best to close the multi-fluid equations for atmospheric convection. In this paper we develop a simple two-fluid, single-column model with one rising and one falling fluid. No further modelling of sub-filter variability is included. We then apply this model to Rayleigh-Bénard convection, showing that, with minimal closures, the correct scaling of the heat flux (Nu) is predicted over six orders of magnitude of buoyancy forcing (Ra). This suggests that even a very simple two-fluid model can accurately capture the dominant coherent overturning structures of convection.
Sciencearxiv.org

Statistical intrusion detection and eavesdropping in quantum channels with coupling: Multiple-preparation and single-preparation methods

Classical, i.e. non-quantum, communications include configurations with multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) channels. Some associated signal processing tasks consider these channels in a symmetric way, i.e. by assigning the same role to all channel inputs, and similarly to all channel outputs. These tasks especially include channel identification/estimation and channel equalization, tightly connected with source separation. Their most challenging version is the blind one, i.e. when the receivers have (almost) no prior knowledge about the emitted signals. Other signal processing tasks consider classical communication channels in an asymmetric way. This especially includes the situation when data are sent by Emitter 1 to Receiver 1 through a main channel, and an "intruder" (including Receiver 2) interferes with that channel so as to extract information, thus performing so-called eavesdropping, while Receiver 1 may aim at detecting that intrusion. Part of the above processing tasks have been extended to quantum channels, including those that have several quantum bits (qubits) at their input and output. For such quantum channels, beyond previously reported work for symmetric scenarios, we here address asymmetric (blind and non-blind) ones, with emphasis on intrusion detection and additional comments about eavesdropping. To develop fundamental concepts, we first consider channels with exchange coupling as a toy model. We especially use the general quantum information processing framework that we recently developed, to derive new attractive intrusion detection methods based on a single preparation of each state. Finally, we discuss how the proposed methods might be extended, beyond the specific class of channels analyzed here.