Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

NS&I change to interest payments may double my tax bill

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Savings & Investments has waited two years to tell customers of a significant change in interest payments on its guaranteed growth bonds, which could mean I pay tax twice. I received an email at the end of April announcing that interest on two-, three- and five-year bonds, purchased, or renewed, after 1 May 2020, will be applied the year the bond matures, rather than annually as before. Unaware of this, I have carried on declaring interest annually to HM Revenue & Customs since 2019, so may well be double-taxed when my bonds mature.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Bracket#Hm Revenue Customs#Dividend Tax#Ns I#Hm Revenue Customs#Hmrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Income Taxthebalance.com

First Child Tax Credit Payment Opt-Out Deadline Is Here

The time is here for parents to decide if they want to receive the first automatic child tax credit advance payment, expected to go out July 15. Parents have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 28 to opt out of the initial payment. They can do so online using the Internal Revenue Service’s child tax credit portal, where they can check eligibility and advance payments, or unenroll from advance payments. Users will need their existing IRS username or ID.me account, or enroll for one using a photo ID.
Personal FinanceMorganton News Herald

Child tax credits are coming, and so are the scammers

From July 15 through Dec. 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service announced it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Uncle Sam’s advance child tax credit payments may cost you. Here’s how to opt-out.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Today's consumer alert concerns a government gift you may want to give back. And 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2021, is the deadline to take action. First, let me explain how this gift works. When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan earlier this year they increased your child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child 6 to 17. It’s $3,600 for children under six. This applies to individuals making $75,000 less and couples making $150,000 or less. Part of the deal is that you will be paid half your 2021 tax credit this year in monthly payments starting on July 15.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Recover IRA Or Pension Damages, But What About Taxes?

Legal disputes come in all shapes and sizes, and there are almost always tax issues that face plaintiffs, defendants, or both. Plaintiffs receiving money worry if and how it is taxable, and whether they can deduct their attorney fees. Even without the complex rules governing qualified pension and retirement plans, the tax treatment of a legal settlement can be daunting. Suppose that your employer, broker, or money manager mismanages or takes your pension funds? You sue (or arbitrate) to get it back. If it was originally in a tax-qualified pension plan, can you put it back into the plan or into an IRA? Will the IRS allow that without penalizing you, or once it is removed, are the tax benefits gone for good?
Personal Financecentsai.com

What Is Tax-Loss Harvesting?

This strategy can work in two ways. First, investors use the strategy to offset capital gains taxes earned on their other investments. The offset amount is unlimited. But if your investment losses exceed your capital gains, you can apply up to $3,000 of your losses to lower your income taxes (on salary or hourly wage, etc.) a year. Whatever cash is left over can be used the following year.
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

It’s Easy To Pay Estimated Tax to the IRS Online

Many salaried employees don’t have to worry about paying estimated taxes quarterly: they just deal with their taxes once a year, before the usual Apr. 15 deadline. But other workers, especially those without a full-time employer, have to pay quarterly taxes. Article continues below advertisement. “As a freelancer, single business...
Personal FinanceWHAS 11

Child Credit Tax Credit payments: Should I take them?

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, families are eligible for a temporary boost in their Child Tax Credit because of the American Rescue Plan signed in March. For kids under six years old, the maximum child tax credit is $3,600 instead of $2,000. For kids ages six to 17, the maximum credit is $3,000.
Personal Financenewslanes.com

NS&I announces U-turn following plans to change Premium Bonds prize cheques system

However, NS&I has currently restored call waiting times to normal levels and cleared outstanding complaints, the savings provider confirmed. NS&I Chief Executive, Ian Ackerley, said: “In a hugely challenging year, I regret the impact of operational issues on our customers, and apologise that they did not receive the levels of service that they have come to expect from NS&I.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

The Child Tax Credit: How Will The $3,600 Payment Affect Your Tax Returns

The Child Tax Credit payments are an advance against the 2021 tax returns that you will file only in 2022. This monthly payment through the New Federal Enhance Child Tax Credit is set to start on July 15, 2021. The payments will go to close to 39 million covering roughly 90% of children in the US, according to the IRS.
Personal FinanceCNET

July child tax credit: How to opt out of IRS payments and sign up with ID.me today

Congratulations! That first advance payment for the expanded child tax credit will be automatically deposited into your account or sent by mail in less than three weeks if you're one of the millions of qualifying families. But that doesn't necessarily mean there's nothing to do before that money comes July 15. New IRS portals and tools are open to help you check your eligibility, register for the tax credit if you're a nonfiler or opt out of the monthly payments.
POTUSCNBC

Parents anxiously await the start of monthly child tax credit payments

In just a few weeks, millions of families will start to receive monthly payments from the federal government through its new, expanded child tax credit. For Marla Snead, 52, the money will mean the world. Snead and her youngest daughter, Carlee, 14, live in Chesapeake, West Virginia – her eldest,...