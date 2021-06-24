NS&I change to interest payments may double my tax bill
National Savings & Investments has waited two years to tell customers of a significant change in interest payments on its guaranteed growth bonds, which could mean I pay tax twice. I received an email at the end of April announcing that interest on two-, three- and five-year bonds, purchased, or renewed, after 1 May 2020, will be applied the year the bond matures, rather than annually as before. Unaware of this, I have carried on declaring interest annually to HM Revenue & Customs since 2019, so may well be double-taxed when my bonds mature.www.theguardian.com