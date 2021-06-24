NS&I change to interest payments may double my tax bill

Legal disputes come in all shapes and sizes, and there are almost always tax issues that face plaintiffs, defendants, or both. Plaintiffs receiving money worry if and how it is taxable, and whether they can deduct their attorney fees. Even without the complex rules governing qualified pension and retirement plans, the tax treatment of a legal settlement can be daunting. Suppose that your employer, broker, or money manager mismanages or takes your pension funds? You sue (or arbitrate) to get it back. If it was originally in a tax-qualified pension plan, can you put it back into the plan or into an IRA? Will the IRS allow that without penalizing you, or once it is removed, are the tax benefits gone for good?