‘CONAN’ AND ‘EVIL’ MIGRATE TO STREAMING

Conan O’Brien’s long-running late-night show, CONAN on TBS will end with the series finale airing Thursday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The final week of shows will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of this iteration of O’Brien’s lengthy late-night career. Post June, O’Brien will turn his focus to his deal with WarnerMedia and to development on his new show for HBO Max, which will be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format. O’Brien is the longest serving current late-night talk show host in the U.S., who began his late-night career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. His late-night career has since spanned three shows over 28 years as well as four Emmy Awards and six Writers Guild Awards. His Emmy award-winning CONAN: Without Borders has visited 13 countries.