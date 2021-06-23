Cancel
Candyman teaser shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Todd breathe new life into a haunting urban legend in latest look at horror movie

By Sarah Abraham For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Universal Pictures and Black horror maven Jordan Peele continued to terrify audiences with a second trailer for Candyman on June 23, ahead of its August 27 release.

The bone chilling movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Todd who tell the story of a Chicago based urban legend about a hook-armed killer who gave children candy with razor blades in them.

Mateen stars as Anthony — a man desperate to expose the truth — who attempts to conjure Candyman's spirit by chanting his name five times in the mirror before things take a very dark turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4el0ll_0adlZ5W800
Candyman: Universal Pictures and Black horror maven Jordan Peele released a second trailer for the new movie Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Todd

The film's premise is a nod to a sleepover-based urban legend and the project is directed by Nira DaCosta (Little Woods).

The second official trailer spans a little over two minutes and begins with Euphoria actor Colman Domingo's haunting voice as he tells the story of the killer set to animated visuals which look Tim Burton esque.

'This is where it all began the story of Candyman,' says Domingo who plays a neighborhood old-timer. He details the story of a killer terrorizing the housing projects of the Cabrini Green neighborhood who has a hook for a hand.

After revealing that police killed the alleged murderer on the spot years prior, Domingo continues to say that weeks later more incidents with razor blades in candy occured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Op5Fj_0adlZ5W800
Terrorized: The movie is based on a sleepover-based urban legend in which a hooked killer terrorized residents and kids alike by giving candy with razor blades to kids in the Cabrini Green neighborhood of Chicago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0If1lv_0adlZ5W800
Falsely accused: The trailer details that the purported killer was brutally murdered for his crimes just to have more incidents occurring after
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08o3XH_0adlZ5W800
Bone-chilling: The trailer includes animated graphics set to the story as recounted by an old-timer played by Domingo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etmBL_0adlZ5W800
Telling the tale: Yahya's introduction to the story is prompted by Domingo rehashing the details 

Upon hearing the tale, Yahya's character Anthony — a visual artist desperate for new material — marvels at its truth before confessing to his wife (played by Teyonah Parris) that he feels 'really connected to this story,' before uncovering details.

He is warned to 'stay away,' as he is ominously warned of very dark things to come from unearthing the twisted legend.

But he does not heed the warning as he continues to photograph the purported scenes of the crimes a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, before summoning the killer.

He quickly realizes he's made a mistake when he comes face to face with a vision of Todd in an elevator at his now gentrified condo in the area, and a razor blade drops from the ceiling which cuts his hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5AxH_0adlZ5W800
New project: Yahya's character Anthony is a visual artist who makes it his mission to uncover the truth about the legend for a new project
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcIPs_0adlZ5W800
Summoning: After trying to summon the Candyman character, Anthony's life takes a very dark turn 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyHbl_0adlZ5W800
At large: Todd plays the Candyman character who shows off a brutalized face with prosthetics after being killed years prior for the purported crimes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AF601_0adlZ5W800
Face to face: Anthony comes face to face with his destiny as he seems to spiral out of control mentally 

'I think I made a mistake, I brought him back,' he tells his wife and soon a series of brutal murders occur.

In the trailer it is unclear if the crimes are the result of the supernatural ghost conjuring or if the real killer has been at large all these years and is on a new wave of terror.

The film is based on the 1992 horror film Candyman and the short story The Forbidden written by Clive Barker.

Get Out producer Peele said in an interview that the Candyman story set the precedence for many of his other movies and inspired him to make a new rendition — which is slated for an August 27 release.

'I think the reason I love the original Candyman is, for better or worse, it broke us out of the box,' he told Empire magazine. 'A Black monster was pretty revolutionary. If there was no Candyman, I don't know that there would be a Get Out.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O1Po_0adlZ5W800
Inspiration: Peele spoke about the 1992 original movie and said that it set the precedence for his work as 'a Black monster was pretty revolutionary,' and led to him being able to make Get Out; pictured March 2019
