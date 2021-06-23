What I am getting ready to explain is very complicated and sucks
Screening for prostate cancer is fraught with peril. I have seen multiple people hospitalized with sepsis from the biopsy itself. Numerous patients are left incontinent and with erectile dysfunction permanently following prostatectomy. Radiation and other treatments also produce serious and lifelong problems. For a Healthy 60 year old this can mean 25 years of wearing a diaper for an illness that might not kill him. Prostate cancer is extremely common but does not actually kill very commonly even though it kills a significant number of people.