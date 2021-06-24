Spreading his wings: Longtime local artist celebrates career with retrospective at Gallery 506
The model balsa wood airplanes hanging from the ceiling seem fitting in the latest exhibit at Gallery 506 at the Columbus Area Visitors Center downtown. After all, New Castle native Bobbie K Owens originally planned to fly away to metro artistic fame and fortune soon after arriving in Columbus in 1989. This city originally was intended just as a taxi way for his flight to bigger and better.www.therepublic.com