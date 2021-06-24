Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

AFI.tv features another full slate of games from throughout Europe

By AFI
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFI.tv rolls into another full weekend of games in Europe. The feature game of the week could well be the Central European Football League title game between Austria’s Swarco Raiders and Germany’s Schwabisch Hall Unicorns. The Swedish Superserien winds up its short regular season with two games while the German Football League has five games on tap. Finland’s Maple League has one game on the schedule while the Polish Football League features two Wild Card playoff contests and the Swiss league and Danish National League both offer a prime game each.

www.americanfootballinternational.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#Afi#Swedish#Maple League#Swiss#Orebro Black Knights#The Swarco Raiders#The Stuttgart Scorpions#Universe#The Winterthur Warriors#Tychy Falcons#The Berlin Rebels#Kiel Baltic Hurricanes#The Warsaw Mets#Potsdam Royals#The Saarland Hurricanes#The Ravensburg Razorbacks#Wasa Royals#Sein Joki Crocodiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsfbschedules.com

2021 CFL schedule: Revised 14-game slate announced

The 2021 CFL schedule, which has been revised to 14 games, has officially been announced. The season kicks off on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 Canadian Football League season has been trimmed from a 21-week regular...
Worldamericanfootballinternational.com

AFI’s Recap features scores from a record number of games across Europe

This past weekend was jam packed with football and filled with great action as 24 games were played in stadiums throughout Europe. The European League of Football kicked off its inaugural season while Finland’s Maple League, Denmark’s National League, the German Football League, Polish Football League, Italy’s Division 1, Sweden’s Superserien and the Hungarian Football League were all busy.
Tennisasumetech.com

US Open to be held with full capacity crowds throughout its two-week duration in

This year’s US Open will be at full capacity throughout its two-week duration, making it the first Grand Slam to be played at 100 per cent capacity. The tournament at Flushing Meadows was held without spectators in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the Australian Open last year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced.
Premier Leaguecanpl.ca

Match Analysis: Pacific FC 2-0 HFX Wanderers

Goalscorers: Marco Bustos (17′), Ollie Bassett (37′) Disrupted by a pair of weather delays due to lightning in the area on Saturday, Pacific FC’s midfield was the difference in a 2-0 win to open their 2021 season against HFX Wanderers in a battle of east vs west coast sides. Halifax...
Premier LeagueLeduc Representative

Game on! Cavalry charges into CPL season without 13 familiar faces

But not everybody who’s graced the Cavalry kit is back for the third season of the Canadian Premier League. Calgary’s professional soccer side has lost more than a few good men in the 280-odd days since the Island Games. “We were planning for it,” said Cavs GM/head coach Tommy Wheeldon...
Premier Leaguebackpagefootball.com

Which IGaming companies sponsor football teams?

Betting has been closely linked to football in the United Kingdom, especially over the last 30 years, ever since the advent of the Premier League. The arrival of Sky, and more recently BT Sport, to deliver virtually every game live to people’s homes, in conjunction with their high-speed internet connections has meant that more and more people watch football today, while access to the internet has also allowed betting companies to flourish.
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Bundesliga club join chase for Danjuma

Bundesliga giants, Wolfsburg have entered the hot race to sign Bournemouth forward, Arnaut Danjuma. The Lagos-born star, who scored 17 goals in the English Championship last season for AFC Bournemouth, is on the wanted list of several clubs in the Premier League and he is expected to leave the Championship side.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

How Germany played a key role in bringing English football back to life

The sun was high in the Rustenburg sky, but the mood at the Royal Bafokeng sports campus was very low as the then-England manager Fabio Capello contemplated a crushing defeat to Germany in the last-16 of the 2010 World Cup finals, and the state of English footballers in general. The morning after another bad England day, he was asked for a small ray of hope: to name the players who might one day carry the national team to a brighter future.
Premier Leagueretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Sports – By the end of the season, English fans can return to the stadiums

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said fans could return to the stands in the final two rounds of this season. The UK government announced in February that it would ease strict restrictions and closures due to the coronavirus pandemic in four steps. It is scheduled that in the third stage, as of May 17, the number of spectators may reach ten thousand spectators or a quarter of the capacity of the masses in the stadiums, whichever is less.
UEFAlivesoccertv.com

RSI La 2 Soccer Schedule

Live Jun 28 + 3:00pmFT France 3 - 3 P Switzerland *Round of 16 UEFA Euro. RSI La 2 is a generalist television channel in Switzerland which used to be known as TSI 2 between 1997—the year it was created—and 2009. It is owned by Swiss public broadcasting organization Radiotelevisione Svizzera di lingua Italiana, and it airs programs in Italian language.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

The final IndyCar video game, or will there be another?

It has been 17 years since the most recent official IndyCar video was released. Is there any chance that number will find the reset button?. On Tuesday, June 22, 2004, Codemasters released the 16th officially licensed IndyCar game, based on the 2003 season: IndyCar Series 2005. The racing simulation game...
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

A stat-tastic season!

The Barça women’s team completed a historic treble this season of Liga Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina and the coveted first Champions League title. But along the way, they also amassed some quite remarkable stats. Win after win after win. 2020/21 has been a near-perfect season for the team. They...
FIFArealsport101.com

93 OVR Lokomotiv star Eder available to unlock in FUT 21

A new Festival of FUTball Moments SBC has been released. The National Team stars have taken over FIFA 21 Ultimate Team this week, and Eder is the latest to join the ranks in the Festival of FUTball event. Lokomotiv Moscow's experienced striker has a brand-new Festival of FUTball Moments SBC...
Soccerjioforme.com

Concaca Frigue match kicked off in August – Soccer Sports

June 27 – There is no slack in the pace of the Conca Cuff event until the end of the year. As soon as the Gold Cup ends in early August in Las Vegas, Concacaf will return to the road again at the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Gold (SCL) Club Tournament.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five takeaways from 2021/22 Bundesliga schedule

The 2021/22 Bundesliga schedule has been released. Bayern Munich learned what their path will look like as they attempt to win a tenth consecutive league title. The 34 match schedule is set to begin on August 13th against Borussia Monchengladbach. Here are three takeaways from the schedule release. Borussia Dortmund...