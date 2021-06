Teresa Giudice, the Tom Brady of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, has gone through a lot during her 10+ years on the show. We’ve watched her daughters grow up (Milania [Giudice], Milannnnnnia I remember when you were first born). We’ve seen her lose her parents. She went “to camp” due to her legal issues with Joe Giudice. She dealt with Juicy getting deported, a divorce, and hopping into the dating scene after a 20-year marriage. And throughout she’s found time to battle it out with her brother Joe Gorga and Mrs. Sprinkle Cookies Melissa Gorga. Tre’s really had a lifetime of experiences on the show, and somehow it always feels like she’s still just getting started.