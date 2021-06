It's time to talk about Italy. After beating Switzerland 3-0 in Rome on Wednesday night, Roberto Mancini's men are the first to book their place in the knockout rounds of Euro 2020 but they are already looking like a team who believe they can go an awful lot further than that. This may not be a group packed with the superstars boasted by major tournament squads of the past but they are, crucially, a team. And a confident, well-drilled one at that.