Song on the tip of my ears

By hoos Mike Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Can you all help me out? I believe it was an 90's era song. I know I've heard it plenty of times. Sung by a girl. Heard it at the gym today, but it was kind of loud at the gym and I couldn't make out much from it. Sounded kinda like elevator music, so not very uptempo or anything (Kind of a Cranberries vibe? Or Dido?) Sounded like part of it said something about "running" or "run run" but I could be off on that. If you all have no clue, could you just start naming 80s/early 90's singers/bands with female leads on vocals?

virginia.sportswar.com
