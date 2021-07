(Credit: Ray Bond/Shutterstock) If you have the peculiar feeling you've read this before, don't be alarmed. It's probably just déjà vu. Déjà vu is the peculiar feeling that you’ve experienced something before, while at the same time knowing that you haven’t. You visit a friend’s apartment and have the overwhelming sense you’ve been here before, but that can’t be the case. This is the first time you’ve ever visited this city. Still, the feeling may be so intense — and so real — that you almost know what you’ll find when you walk into the kitchen. Experts estimate roughly two out of three people have had the experience at least once.