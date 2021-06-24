Cancel
Genting-backed PLAYSTUDIOS listed on Nasdaq

By Tristan Dielenberg
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (June 24): Genting Ventures investee PLAYSTUDIOS Inc and blank-cheque company Acies Acquisition Corp have completed their business combination and trading of shares and warrants in the combined entity under the name PLAYSTUDIOS on the US' Nasdaq began on Tuesday (June 22). Mobile games developer PLAYSTUDIOS said the business...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genting Group#Acies Acquisition Corp#Liontree Advisors#Oppenheimer Co#Genting Ventures#Bloomberg
