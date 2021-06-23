I love it when they tell me to relax while the exam is in progress. I’d

As I was trying to think of something to write about on the blog this week (behind-the-scenes fact: I do not plan out my posts very far in advance), I kept trying to come up with some big useful research-based article that could serve you for a full week while I am away on vacation. But as I thought more and more about what I wanted to cover this week, I realized that the type of thing I personally like to read is much more small-scale, real-world and doable. And that’s where this idea came in. I’ve sort’ve shared some of this stuff organically in posts over the last few months, but this is where I’m putting it all together. And as the title of the post states … I’m getting specific.