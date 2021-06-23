Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

I love it when they tell me to relax while the exam is in progress. I’d

By graycalhoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Have a better chance of coming up with a cure for cancer than being able to relax in the middle of that.

virginia.sportswar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Chance#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Restaurants22 Words

People Leaving Restaurant Bad Reviews After Bartender’s $16,000 Tip Gets Split Between Staff

A restaurant has faced serious backlash after the owner reportedly made a waiter split his $16,000 tip between all staff members. The Stumbling Inn, which is in New Hampshire, sparked controversy after the news went viral that an anonymous customer left a huge tip on their $37.93 tab. People were appalled that the server didn't get to keep the tip for themselves, despite clearly earning it.
Diseases & Treatmentsosfhealthcare.org

Just a belly ache … or something worse?

We all experience abdominal pain from time to time. Sometimes, the pain is dull. Other times, it’s more severe. There are numerous potential causes, including constipation, acid reflux, appendicitis, kidney stones, urinary tract infections and others that are specific to men or women. But what are the most common causes that doctors see on a regular basis?
Immigrationwestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Love and loss in ‘I Carry You with Me’

Director Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with “ ,” a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven things I'd like my readers to know about me by author Debbie Johnson

Author Debbie Johnson writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book The Moment I Met You. 1, I have always loved reading, it’s been my escape from a very young age. When I was about 7, I was so obsessed with the book 101 Dalmations that I copied the entire thing out by hand into notepads. I recently also found a load of books from when I was a teenager where I’d hand-made bookmarks with little reviews on them. I was so cool.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

What Taking Vitamin C Every Day Does to Your Body

Vitamin C, aka L-ascorbic acid, is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and also available as a dietary supplement, explains the National Institutes of Health—but do you know what taking vitamin C every day does to your body? According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, FACEP, Emergency Medicine Physician at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, the vitamin is essential to every diet—and knowing what taking vitamin C every day does to your body is important. "Vitamin C is naturally present in many foods and is not synthesized by the body," he explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It must be ingested." Food sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, peppers, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, cantaloupe, potatoes, strawberries, and spinach. However, some people prefer taking it in supplement form. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

6 Foods That Will Rev Your Liver Metabolism and Burn Stubborn Belly Fat

Shrink your waistline with tasty treats! Here are six foods that are sure to speed your liver metabolism and burn belly fat. Snacking on one cup of berries (fresh or frozen) daily could melt four pounds — and three inches — off your waistline this month! That’s the word from Cleveland Clinic researchers, who say that berry compounds (carotenoids) switch on the genes that help you quickly break down stored abdominal fat for fuel.
Diseases & TreatmentsEureka Times-Standard

Ask the Doctors | Erythromelalgia causes burning in extremities

Dear Doctor: Could you please address erythromelalgia? I’m told I have this condition, and from everything I’ve read, the prognosis isn’t very uplifting. I’ve had mild symptoms for as long as five years, but now, at age 71, it’s become much worse. Any information is greatly appreciated. Dear Reader: Erythromelalgia...
Public Healthwktn.com

Now that COVID Health Orders Have Been Lifted, Focus on Brain Health

TOLEDO, OH – Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s...
Mental HealthUS News and World Report

The Best Communities for Mental Health in the U.S.

Mental and physical health can go hand in hand: Having a physical illness can lead to poorer mental health and vice versa, while good mental health improves an individual’s overall well-being, relationships and ability to contribute to society. Yet data indicates more than half of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder during their lifetime, and experts are concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.
Healthaladygoeswest.com

Specific improvements I’ve made in the last year for my health and life

As I was trying to think of something to write about on the blog this week (behind-the-scenes fact: I do not plan out my posts very far in advance), I kept trying to come up with some big useful research-based article that could serve you for a full week while I am away on vacation. But as I thought more and more about what I wanted to cover this week, I realized that the type of thing I personally like to read is much more small-scale, real-world and doable. And that’s where this idea came in. I’ve sort’ve shared some of this stuff organically in posts over the last few months, but this is where I’m putting it all together. And as the title of the post states … I’m getting specific.
Diseases & TreatmentsMilton Daily Standard

Cardiologist encourages men to take their heart health seriously

Men often will not take the time for self-care, physical activity, and mental health, which is concerning because they may end up paying for it in the long run. Participating in physical hobbies, journaling, or getting more sleep are a good start for self-care, but most importantly you need to schedule your annual checkup. While you may not notice or feel as though anything is wrong, a check-up helps rule out any unnoticeable health problems, like high blood pressure, which is treatable, but left unchecked, can lead to heart disease, which is responsible for about one in every four male deaths.