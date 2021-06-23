Cancel
Once it has spread there is no cure

By HburgCav
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

But when it has not spread it is impossible to tell which people will have aggressive spread in which people will not. Even with aggressive spread there is palliative medicine that can keep people alive for many years but not always.

virginia.sportswar.com
Has Science Finally Cured Hiccups?

In a society that’s more divided than ever, we need to find common ground on the things that unite us. And I think I have one:. Despite their generally mild impact, what’s more annoying than having the hiccups? That’s right: NOTHING. Well, if you’re one of the millions of Americans...
Health987thebull.com

A New Cure for Hiccups

Female Doctor holding a stethoscope on background of Hospital ward. Every experienced a crazy set of Hiccups that seem to last forever? Remember your parents telling you to hold your breathe and count to 10, and hopefully, they would magically go away! Well, now there is something that can help ya get rid of them without holding your breath, If this science project really does work, it might be worth it. Scientists say they’ve finally come up with a product that cures the HICCUPS.
Chicago, ILmasterdoctor.net

Israeli study links Pfizer vaccine to deadly blood disease that causes blood clots

Israeli researchers have found that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a deadly blood disease that causes clots to form around the body. On Monday, June 21, researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center in central Israel announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can cause thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura , an autoimmune disease...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Signs Of Anxiety: 10 Symptoms Everyone Should Know

The common signs of anxiety disorders are both psychological and physical. Anxiety comes in many forms, but all the different types often have certain core features. Like many mental health problems, almost everyone experiences anxiety from time-to-time. Whether it is a problem all depends on the amount and nature of...
Sciencemichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
Diseases & Treatmentsgoodhousekeeping.com

7 Key Early Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

It can be tempting to brush off early warning signs of cognitive decline in yourself or a loved one as no big deal. Many early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, for example, can be chalked up to normal aging. Memory loss, misplacing things—happens to us all, right?. Not so fast, says...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, It Could Be an Early Sign of Diabetes

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Pharmaceuticalsconservativedailypost.com

CDC Admits Vaccine More Dangerous Than Virus

For people under the age of 18, getting the COVID ‘vaccine’ is more dangerous than the virus itself… according to CDC data. According to the CDC data for every 100,000 young people vaccinated 700 will require medical care and 200 will be hospitalized. Put another way, 200 young people will suffer side-effects that require hospitalization for every 100,000 vaccinations administered. However, also according to the CDC data, the CDC estimates that only about 50 out of 100,000 adolescents have EVER been hospitalized for Covid-related illness.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

The statin that more than doubles dementia risk

Statins, medications to lower cholesterol, are the most commonly used drugs in the entire developed world. And almost half of all Americans over the age of 75 are already taking them. The problem is that while it may seem like a no-brainer to take a medication your doctor says will...
Diseases & Treatmentsphillyvoice.com

Six early signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Did you know that 50 million people worldwide are living with dementia? Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. It’s the most common form of dementia and can develop from multiple factors, such as age, genetics, lifestyle and environment.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Obesity drug approved by FDA, giving 'fantastic results' locally

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an injectable drug to help many lose weight. The drug called semaglutide can help the average person lose up to 15% of their body weight, and doctors in San Antonio have seen the positive affects first-hand. "I've been using this drug well...