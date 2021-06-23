Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Driving down that river east to west is incredible

By CMUHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

There's a stretch of I-82 westbound on the eastern side of the mountains that is basically a causeway on the water. You're essentially driving about 1/4 of the way out into the Columbia River. It's really cool. I made the trip after it rained one time and there was a huge rainbow over the gorge. Highly recommend making that drive if you're in the region.

virginia.sportswar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River East#East To West#Columbia River#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Kentucky StateOnlyInYourState

Hop In Your Car And Take Red River Gorge Scenic Byway For An Incredible 46-Mile Scenic Drive In Kentucky

Located within the state’s Daniel Boone National Forest, Red River Gorge is the Holy Grail of outdoor recreation and adventure, offering next-level hiking, kayaking, fishing, climbing, and camping. It’s also one of the most scenic places in the country, and you can experience its grandeur on the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway. This 46-mile scenic byway is one of most beautiful drives you’ll ever take, and is a perfect way to take in the resplendence of Red River Gorge — without planning a bigger trip.
Real Estatethecassinagroup.com

130 River Landing Drive , #3112

This immaculate first floor unit in Daniels Landing makes for easy access to the wonderful resort living Daniel Island has to offer. This condo has a charming front porch entry and wonderful open concept living on the inside. The unit has been freshly painted and features waterproofed wood flooring, making it nearly maintenance free. The unit gets wonderful natural light and the coastal palette gives it a fresh and airy feel. Four closets provide ample storage, including a walk-in laundry closet as well as an outside porch closet. Daniels Landing truly provides the amenities of resort living with its spacious swimming pool, state of the art gym, chic meeting space, large grilling areas, and nature trails that lead to gorgeous views of the Wando River as well as a pier and play park.The vibrant center of Daniel with its upscale restaurants, shopping, and services are less than a mile away from this fantastic condo!
LifestylePosted by
Only In West Virginia

Hop In Your Car And Take The Highland Scenic Highway For An Incredible 43-Mile Scenic Drive In West Virginia

Deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains lies a protected area of pristine beauty – the Monongahela National Forest. Wild and remote, this area has been made accessible to nature lovers and seekers of solitude by the Highland Scenic Highway, which provides one of the most stunning mountain drives in the nation. So what […] The post Hop In Your Car And Take The Highland Scenic Highway For An Incredible 43-Mile Scenic Drive In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Natrona County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Red Flag Warning now includes East Slope of the Wind River Range

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today for portions of Natrona County, the. east and west slopes of the Wind River Mountains and the Salt and Wyoming Ranges. Elevated fire weather conditions will occur across Park, Fremont, Sweetwater, Sublette and southern Lincoln counties today, especially with strong gusty winds, low humidity and high temperatures expected.
Real Estatesomerscompany.com

000 River Loop Drive , Lot 20

Vacant wooded lot approximately 1.26 acres in size. It is high and dry and NOT in a flood zone. (Adjacent lot also available - Lot 19 approx 1.10 acres - MLS 874725).This lot is perfect for building your new home or for placing a mobile home. There are no utilities in place. This property has private access to Yellow River for residents only. Located in North Crestview just minutes from downtown on a no through traffic street, and 'No HOA fees. Size: Approx. 1.26 Acres. Flood. zone: X (No flood zone).Access: Dirt Road - Private Road.Power: Available in the area.Water: Would be by Private Well.Sewer: Would be by Septic.Taxes: Approximately $125.5 per year.Zoned: RESIDENTIAL RURAL (RR) Mobile homes allowed.
Muskegon, MIHoughton Lake Resorter

Muskegon River Throw Down this weekend

What has become known as the “reigning best race in Michigan,” the Muskegon River Throw Down, will take place this weekend, according to organizer Sean Brabant. Taking place this weekend, June 19 and ...
Gilliam, LATexarkana Gazette

Take a drive down Sunflower Trail

GILLIAM, La. — The 22nd annual Sunflower Trail and Festival showcases the countryside charm and sunflower scenery of Caddo Parish this Saturday. The festival itself is held at the Red River Crossroads Museum in Gilliam from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, activities for children and more. There's no admission charge.
Real Estateoucampus.org

7439 East Conquistadores Drive

Brand New 4-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + 2-Car Garage + Community Pool, Modern Home in Gated Community! - This brand new, trendy home was just built and has a modern, minimalist vibe and neutral colors throughout. Walk into a large, open living space and kitchen with a huge island and brand new stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous kitchen with crisp, white countertops and cabinets is the perfect place to gather. The large sliding door and windows make it feel very open and airy. There is a private side yard that is very low maintenance. All the bedrooms have brand new carpet. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a gorgeous, glass-enclosed shower. The cherry on top is the private. rooftop patio to take in the beautiful Arizona sunsets! There is also an attached, 2-car garage. Take advantage of everything this gated community has to offer including a pool, spa, pool-side ramada and fitness center.
MLSbriannefelton.com

245 West Kenny Drive

Great starter home that could be turned into future rental. Close to Ft Stewart, shopping and eateries galore. Tenant occupied until Aug 30. Showings avail Sat & Sun. Call your Realtor today!. Listing information © 2021 Hinesville Area Board of Realtors, Inc. Listing provided courtesy of Cindy Lou Duvall of...
Yogadayhometeam.com

3809 East West Hwy

Deceptively large home in Chevy chase that feels like a true escape from everyday life! Relax and recharge in this light filled turn key space! The perfect balance of recent updates and incredible bones make this home a unique offering - move in ready but a ton of potential to create even more finished living space should you need it! Amazing flow that lends itself beautifully to everyday living and entertaining. Character abounds with just refinished solid Golden Oak hardwood floors, original trim, and soaring ceilings. Main level starts at your one of a kind entry foyer with flagstone floor making it the perfect room to greet your visitors & store your things! Moving into the main home, you are greeted with an open but traditional floor plan with ample room for any layout that fits your lifestyle. Featuring a large family room perfect for entertaining and relaxing by the wood burning fireplace. A separate dining room which opens up to the large living room & family room wrapped in windows and newly carpeted. A sunlit gourmet kitchen with chef style stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertop, gorgeous subway style backsplash, large pantry closet and designer fixtures. Both kitchen and sunroom open onto inviting spacious deck overlooking the lush flat backyard with huge evergreen screen along the perimeter and fenced in yard. If there was ever an outdoor space that catered to everyone's interests, this is it! Entry level large primary suite with room for a king a features three closets and ensuite bath with cool vintage tile & updated fixtures. Two additional main level bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a large bathroom with updated lighting & fixtures. Two bonus Hall closets provide extra storage on this level. HUGE unfinished WALK UP attic is ready for you to execute your vision - Playroom, Home office, Meditation/Yoga space, Extra storage, or add dormers to create more bedroom/bathrooms! Lower level could easily be 4th bedroom and features a large rec room perfect for entertaining with built in shelving, wood burning fireplace & storage, a large office/den for those work from home days, a large laundry room, and huge shop/storage space as well as full bathroom. Tons of recent updates include - freshly painted throughout, new flooring in basement, refinished hardwoods, new carpet in sunroom, new light fixtures, kitchen facelift, freshly paved driveway, new appliances, flooring, counters, sink & lighting, Freshly painted deck, New Landscaping HVAC-HWH -less than 5 years old, Roof is synthetic slate - made to last 40+ years! Incredible location just blocks to downtown Bethesda & the new Chevy Chase Lake development & future purple line stop. Easy to get to restaurants, shopping, grocery and more!
Pierce County, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Following river pollution, state fines owners of dam in east Pierce County

Note: The following is a press release issued by the state’s Department of Ecology. The Washington Department of Ecology has fined Electron Hydro, LLC $501,000 for discharging discarded plastic sports turf into the Puyallup River last summer. The material broke away from an in-stream construction site in eastern Pierce County...
Advocacyoucampus.org

2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Spacious One Bedroom Near Metro Center - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Hour Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 866-8622. *Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
Real Estateviewlascruceshomes.com

4693 Powder River Drive

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a lot to offer, starting with a gourmet kitchen including an island that is perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen hosts a glass, stainless steel vent hood, built in convection oven, microwave and refrigerator. The master suite features double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. This home is sure to please with a flex room with french doors that could serve as an office or 4th bedroom. The home has 1939 sq ft and is completely landscaped.
Retailanglingtrade.com

Down River is Looking for a Retail Manager!

Our Mission is to provide the most sought after river products, deliver the best customer service and provide beneficial information to our customers. To manufacture the best rowing frame, frame accessory line and cargo gear in the industry. Our customers are river runners; whether they are private rafters, outfitters or resellers. We will contribute time and resources to positively impact the river community and be a resource for river running history. Our Vision is to be a leader in the rafting niche of the outdoor industry and the company that best understands and satisfies the equipment and information needs of those that recreate on and around rivers. Our Core Values include offering a helpful, caring & informative environment where we provide quality customer service, best products, innovative ideas and a good working environment that is family/friends owned and operated.
Chicago, ILimbibemagazine.com

Summer Gimlet Recipe: Van Down By The River

For sweltering summers, the team at Arbella in Chicago devised this summer-ready gimlet recipe. “No one does refreshing better than Gulf Coast cities. We combined flavors from both sides of the Gulf Coast, hibiscus (Mexico) and peach tea (Georgia),” says beverage director Eric Trousdale. Combine all of the ingredients in...
West Columbia, SCswlexledger.com

Structure burns to the ground on Dawn Drive in West Columbia

West Columbia, SC 06/21/2021 (Paul Kirby) – A structure was destroyed by fire on Dawn Drive in the West Columbia area of Lexington County early Monday morning. The fire, which was reported before 4:00 a.m., had consumed the home by the time firefighters arrived. Dawn Drive runs alongside I-26 off...
Mclean, VAhellovirginia.com

6928 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, MCLEAN, VA 22101

Magnificent move-in ready estate home sited on a spectacular .79-acre lot in the high-end sought-after River Oaks neighborhood of McLean. Natural gas, public water and public sewer connected! This gorgeous home offers approximately 11,850 square feet of finished living space including an elevator to all 3 levels. A grand two-story foyer with circular staircase welcomes you into this elegant home with luxurious details, large rooms, hardwood floors, and wonderful finishes. Flanking the foyer are formal living and dining rooms with fireplaces. A private study with double door entry and built-in bookcases overlooks the private back yard. An open concept family room with fireplace leads to the kitchen area with beautiful cabinetry and countertops, elegant stainless-steel appliances, huge center island, pantry, breakfast room, and door leading to the back terrace. A full catering kitchen provides a secluded place for servers to prepare food and drinks for parties and entertainment. A three-car garage and bedroom with full ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet complete the main level. The upper level offers a grand overlook of the foyer and family room and leads through double doors to the primary bedroom with tray ceilings, sitting room, bar with beverage refrigerator, fireplace, two enormous custom walk-in closets, a secluded private office, and an ensuite bathroom with two large vanities and windows overlooking the private back yard. A full-size laundry room and three additional large bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite baths complete the upper level. The natural light filled walk-out lower level offers plenty of space for entertainment and relaxation. A recreation room opens to a billiard area with full size bar with wine refrigerator, dishwasher, and bar seating. There is a huge theater room with tray ceiling, perfect for watching movies, your favorite shows, or a game. A 6th bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom provides a quiet location for guests, live-in help, or in-laws. An exercise room with full bath + sauna and wine cellar with temperature control finish the lower level. Outside, enjoy privacy and views from the terrace and covered patio overlooking the grass lawn with sprinkler system. New 2021 roof. New 2021 washer/dryer. Generator. In 2016, Seller converted the septic system over to public sewer. Easy access to the Beltway, GW Parkway, Dulles Access Road, McLean, and Tysons Corner. Churchill Road ES / Cooper MS / Langley HS. Simple commute to private schools in MD, DC and VA.
Lewisville, TXnewhomesource.com

Lakewood Hills East & West

New Phase Opening Soon at Lakewood Hills East & West! Located in Lewisville, Texas, Lakewood Hills offers the Brookstone and Lakeside II Collection of homes. Lakewood Hills is just a short drive from Lake Lewisville and part of Lewisville ISD. Lakewood Hills continues Lennar’s concept of Everything’s Included® Homes with included features that make every home move-in ready. Directions.