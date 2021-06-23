Driving down that river east to west is incredible

Deceptively large home in Chevy chase that feels like a true escape from everyday life! Relax and recharge in this light filled turn key space! The perfect balance of recent updates and incredible bones make this home a unique offering - move in ready but a ton of potential to create even more finished living space should you need it! Amazing flow that lends itself beautifully to everyday living and entertaining. Character abounds with just refinished solid Golden Oak hardwood floors, original trim, and soaring ceilings. Main level starts at your one of a kind entry foyer with flagstone floor making it the perfect room to greet your visitors & store your things! Moving into the main home, you are greeted with an open but traditional floor plan with ample room for any layout that fits your lifestyle. Featuring a large family room perfect for entertaining and relaxing by the wood burning fireplace. A separate dining room which opens up to the large living room & family room wrapped in windows and newly carpeted. A sunlit gourmet kitchen with chef style stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertop, gorgeous subway style backsplash, large pantry closet and designer fixtures. Both kitchen and sunroom open onto inviting spacious deck overlooking the lush flat backyard with huge evergreen screen along the perimeter and fenced in yard. If there was ever an outdoor space that catered to everyone's interests, this is it! Entry level large primary suite with room for a king a features three closets and ensuite bath with cool vintage tile & updated fixtures. Two additional main level bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a large bathroom with updated lighting & fixtures. Two bonus Hall closets provide extra storage on this level. HUGE unfinished WALK UP attic is ready for you to execute your vision - Playroom, Home office, Meditation/Yoga space, Extra storage, or add dormers to create more bedroom/bathrooms! Lower level could easily be 4th bedroom and features a large rec room perfect for entertaining with built in shelving, wood burning fireplace & storage, a large office/den for those work from home days, a large laundry room, and huge shop/storage space as well as full bathroom. Tons of recent updates include - freshly painted throughout, new flooring in basement, refinished hardwoods, new carpet in sunroom, new light fixtures, kitchen facelift, freshly paved driveway, new appliances, flooring, counters, sink & lighting, Freshly painted deck, New Landscaping HVAC-HWH -less than 5 years old, Roof is synthetic slate - made to last 40+ years! Incredible location just blocks to downtown Bethesda & the new Chevy Chase Lake development & future purple line stop. Easy to get to restaurants, shopping, grocery and more!