To continue

The flipside is also terrible. Basically it means not being screened at all and only addressing prostate issues when prostate symptoms occur. Prostate cancer is present in 85% of 85-year-olds. Personally I screen with PSA For healthy people up till age 65 and do not screen people in poor health at all.

The Independent

Woman discovered cancer after ignoring line in fingernail

Alana Severs ignored the tiny mark on her fingernail for years – covering it in red nail varnish to hide the ‘embarrassing line’. But the 36-year-old spotted an article on Cosmopolitan magazine’s website in January 2017, detailing how a line on your nail can be a symptom of an unusual type of cancer.
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Young Cancer Survivors Vulnerable to COVID, But Often Shun Vaccine

Last Updated: June 30, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite being particularly susceptible to severe COVID-19, many U.S. teen and young adult cancer survivors are wary of vaccination, a new study finds. Cancer survivors often have weakened immune systems and are more likely to develop severe respiratory...
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
FIRST For Women

6 Foods That Will Rev Your Liver Metabolism and Burn Stubborn Belly Fat

Shrink your waistline with tasty treats! Here are six foods that are sure to speed your liver metabolism and burn belly fat. Snacking on one cup of berries (fresh or frozen) daily could melt four pounds — and three inches — off your waistline this month! That’s the word from Cleveland Clinic researchers, who say that berry compounds (carotenoids) switch on the genes that help you quickly break down stored abdominal fat for fuel.
Best Life

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.
Heart Failure Patients May Be at Higher Cancer Risk

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Living with heart failure is hard enough, but a new study suggests that these patients may also face a higher risk of cancer. Researchers looked at more than 100,000 heart failure patients and the same number of people without heart failure. Their average age was just over 72 and none had cancer at the start of the study.
15 ways to boost your brain health – and avoid dementia

It's never too late to stimulate fitter cells, explains Sara Davenport, who offers 15 grey matter-boosting tips. In today’s stressful world, the need to keep your mind healthy, focused and strong has never seemed more important, whatever your age and stage of life. The latest research from across the world...
Healthy Living Can Lower Your Odds for Alzheimer’s

Last Updated: June 29, 2021. TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Alzheimer's disease has no cure, but one expert says it may be possible to reduce the risks of developing the disease with healthy lifestyle changes. There are two different types of Alzheimer's. Early-onset typically affects patients before age...
10 nutrients to help with brain health

A controversial drug approved by the FDA for Alzheimer’s could provide an opening to nutritional interventions to support cognitive health. The controversy over the drug, aducanumab (Aduhelm), is because only one study found that it is able to reduce amyloid plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s, but it does not show any actual improvement in the disease, it has not been shown to actually slow cognitive deterioration.
Care Disparities Seen for COVID-19 Patients With, Without Schizophrenia

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) — There are disparities in health and health care between hospitalized COVID-19 patients with schizophrenia and without severe mental illness, according to a study published in the May issue of Schizophrenia Bulletin. Guillaume Fond, M.D., Ph.D., from the FondaMental Academic Centers of Expertise for...
The Potential of Parsley Polyphenols and Their Antioxidant Capacity to Help in the Treatment of Depression and Anxiety: An In Vivo Subacute Study.

Imane Es-Safi, Hamza Mechchate, Amal Amaghnouje, Omkulthom Mohamed Al Kamaly, Fatima Zahra Jawhari, Hamada Imtara, Andriy Grafov, Dalila Bousta. Depression and anxiety are major mental health problems in all parts of the world. These illnesses are associated with a number of risk factors, including oxidative stress. Psychotropic drugs of a chemical nature have demonstrated several side effects that elevated the impact of those illnesses. Faced with this situation, natural products appear to be a promising alternative. The aim of this study was to evaluate the anxiolytic and antidepressant effects of thepolyphenols in vivo, as well as its correlated antioxidant properties in vitro. Anxiolytic activity of the extract (50 and 100 mg/kg) was evaluated using the open field and the light-dark chamber tests, while the antidepressant activity was evaluated using the forced swimming test. The antioxidant activity of the extract was evaluated by the 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) free radical test and the FRAP (iron-reducing capacity) test. The phenolic extract showed very powerful anxiolytic and antidepressant-like effects, especially at a dose of 100 mg/kg, decreasing the depressive behavior in mice (decreased immobility time) and also the anxiolytic behavior (tendency for discovery in the center and illuminated areas) better even than those of paroxetine and bromazepam (classic drugs) concomitant with those results the extract also showed an important antioxidant capacity. These preliminary results suggest thatexhibits anxiolytic and antidepressant potential for use as a complement or independent phytomedicine to treat depression and anxiety.
The Paleo Diet and Your Cholesterol

You may have heard that a paleo diet can help with weight loss. That’s most likely because it’s filled with of lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds while being low in carbohydrates and processed and sugary foods. But researchers are also looking at how the paleo diet might...