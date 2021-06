If you ask any gamer what are some of the hardest games they’ve ever played, they might mention Cuphead. Why, you ask? Well, just play the game for just a few minutes and you’ll find out exactly why. Now don’t get me wrong, just because it’s ridiculously hard, doesn’t mean it’s no fun. I’ve played the game several times at a friend’s house and I remember dying over and over again, but eventually beating one boss at a time. Yeah, it would take us an hour or two just to beat one, but that’s really the name of the game. Well, it’s actually about the titular character Cuphead and his brother Mugman. As the names suggest, both characters are a cartoony cup and a mug with bodies that resemble that of Mickey Mouse.