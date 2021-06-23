Excellent message. I'm 66. My late Mom, for some reason, was fixated on
Prostate cancer. Every time after my annual checkup, she'd ask me if I got a prostate exam. I would always tell her "Mom, I got both of them." because I got both the PSA and the DRE. My MD is a physically small woman, a UVa grad maybe 5'-2" tall, who always asks me very politely if it's okay to do the DRE and I tell her about my Mom's inquiries. I'll see her in July and make sure to ask to get fully palpated on your advice.