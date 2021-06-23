Excellent message. I'm 66. My late Mom, for some reason, was fixated on

What did you learn about God from your dad? Father’s Day is not only a great time to honor your father, but it can also be a wonderful time of reflection. In general, I believe parents teach their children more about God than any other human ever will. What did you learn from your dad? Good lessons? Hard lessons? Maybe you are still trying to untangle it all. Today I’m a dad of three sons. I love being a dad, but some days I get overwhelmed thinking about all the ways that I will intentionally or unintentionally shape my children. After all, my dad was a huge part of shaping who I have become.